Billy Yfantis Releases 'The Nebula Voyager' Album

Experimental musician and author, Billy Yfantis, releases his 5th album entitled "The Nebula Voyager." A nebula is a gathering of interstellar clouds that forms a unique body (which can consist of cosmic dust, hydrogen, helium, molecular clouds; possibly as ionized gases). The great majority of Nebulas are hundreds of light-years in diameter. Billy Yfantis explores musically the "Nebula" concept by composing music inspired from the formation of existing nebulas as they are described in official astronomical catalogues.

The new album features 19 instrumental tracks including "City Lights" which was performed at the online edition of the Mrož festival 2020 and a 2021 remix of the previously released track "The Mysterious Trip." The dreamy atmosphere of the album was created by using the Sound Design recording technique through the use of both hardware and software synthesizers. If you are familiar with cinematic soundtracks and music styles such as Avant-Garde, Krautrock, Experimental and Ambient, then you are definitely in the spirit of this release!

Billy Yfantis commented on the release: "The main scope of the album was to explore Astronomy beyond the popular science fiction concept. The 16 tracks of the album (except remixes and the festival performance) refer to real Nebulas that have been recorded in official astronomical catalogues by famous scientists. If you look for information about these Nebulas while listening to the album, then your listening experience will be an augmented one." Billy Yfantis plans to experiment with new instruments and technologies for the recording of his 6th full album, with a release schedule in late 2022. Stay tuned for more information!

Vasileios (Billy) Yfantis holds 2 Master Degrees in Information Technology and is a Ph.D. candidate in the University of West Attica by conducting research on e-government. Billy has been working on music since the late 1990s by experimenting with tape mixing and sound design. Billy is playing digital keyboards, but prefers to express his artistic dream through the electronic sounds that come from unusual machines.

He has experimented with the recording of vacuum cleaners, electric blenders and other strange sounds that have resulted in musical releases. Moreover, Billy has authored books on music, business and science while from times to times he speaks about the electronic governance at scientific conferences all over Europe.

Listen to the new album here: