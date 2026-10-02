Billy Ray Cyrus Joins DELTONA on Party's In The Back Remix

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Country-rock trio DELTONA has joined forces with country artist Billy Ray Cyrus for a new remix of their song 'Party's In The Back (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Remix,' out now via The Core Records.

The collaboration grew out of a surprise visit during the band's recent appearance on Storme Warren's podcast, where Cyrus — already a fan of the song — dropped in to meet vocalist Ned Abernathy, guitarist Caleb Miller and drummer Chris Deaton. After declaring himself a 'step-member' of DELTONA, he joined them in the studio to put a new spin on their rowdy backwoods anthem. Earlier this week, Cyrus surprised DELTONA at their Raised Rowdy On The Row set at Odie's in Nashville, joining the trio onstage.

An official music video, filmed at The Underdog in Nashville, arrives alongside the track and features Cyrus giving Abernathy a mullet in a playful nod to the 'business in the front, party in the back' look he famously sported.

https://deltona.lnk.to/PartysBRCvideo

'The only thing this song was missing was the man with the original 'Party In The Back!,' shares DELTONA. 'Billy Ray Cyrus has been a hero of ours for a long time and the fact that he found our music and wanted to jump on our song is a dream come true. This song embodies the redneck living that we all love. Go check out 'Party's In The Back' featuring our new brother Billy Ray Cyrus!'

Originally released in May, 'Party's In The Back' channels DELTONA's country-rock energy into a celebration of backroads, bonfires and late-night freedom. Co-written by the trio with Paul Sikes and produced by longtime collaborator Jason Massey, the original track pairs gritty guitars and driving drums with a shout-along chorus built for letting loose. Cyrus brings a fitting new voice to the anthem, joining a band whose love of classic country comes with a healthy appetite for getting loud.

The release follows one of DELTONA's busiest touring summers yet, with appearances alongside Jordan Davis, Justin Moore, Frank Ray and Mitchell Tenpenny. The trio also recently stopped by Raised Rowdy's Outside The Round podcast. This fall, DELTONA will join Dustin Lynch and George Birge for additional shows as well as reunite with Cyrus for a performance at the NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 in Phoenix, AZ, on October 18.

DELTONA Tour Dates

October 9 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center*

October 10 - Gethsemane, KY - The Amp at Log Still*

October 18 - Avondale, AZ - Phoenix Raceway with Billy Ray Cyrus

October 23 - Orillia, CA - Casino Rama Resort^

October 24 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort^

November 19 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142+

November 20 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon+

November 21 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy at Mahall's+

*Supporting Dustin Lynch

^Supporting Jordan Davis

+Supporting George Birge

About DELTONA

DELTONA is out to bring bands back to country music, and they're making the case with each searing song they drop and every stage they burn down. Blessed with a raw, anthemic sound that fuses gritty Southern storytelling, big rock riffs, and melodies that linger long after the last amp is unplugged, the trio is held down by three young men from three different states—singer Ned Abernathy (Georgia), guitarist Caleb Miller (Ohio), and drummer Chris Deaton (Tennessee)—who first linked up in a writers' round at Nashville's Bluebird Café.

Bringing together their distinct backgrounds, a shared love for classic country, and a need to get loud, DELTONA has a chemistry that's been obvious from day one. You can see it in the harmonies of the cover clips they share with fans, feel it in their live shows, and hear it across a growing catalog developed with producer Jason Massey (Cole Swindell, Bailey Zimmerman). From the whiskey-soaked 'Heartbreak Fix' and 'Love Don't Love Me' to the rowdy 'Party's In The Back,' the brooding 'Let It Burn,' and the sobering ballad 'Cared Enough to Cry,' DELTONA puts a modern spin on the time-honored tradition of down-bad anthems that go down easy. Recent releases 'The Country' and 'Point Of You' further expand that sound, pairing the trio's country roots with the energy and conviction of a band built for the stage.

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