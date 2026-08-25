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Orinda, GoDigital Music's Nashville-based country imprint, has signed Omaha-born vocalist and songwriter Skeez, building on its fast-growing roster. The announcement comes alongside news of Skeez's new single, 'Cannonball,' arriving Friday, September 4, marking his Orinda debut. The track was co-written by Nashville songwriter Eric Van Houten, who has also signed a publishing deal with Orinda.

Launched earlier this year during CMA Fest, Orinda was created to give country artists the creative freedom of an independent label with the global resources and infrastructure of GoDigital Music. Skeez joins a roster that includes recent signee Nic D, whose debut Orinda single 'Slow Down Fast' arrives this Friday, August 28.

'Signing with Orinda felt right because I never had to be anything other than myself to make it happen. I built my career being real with my music and my community, and Orinda wants to help me grow that instead of trying to fit me into a mold,' says Skeez. 'Looking ahead, this is just the beginning for me. I want to keep making music that connects, keep building with the people who have been here since day one, and turn this into a real career, not just a moment. Orinda gives me the room to do that on my terms.'

Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Skeez has developed a sound rooted in country songwriting and brought to life by his dynamic vocal style and larger-than-life personality. His career has taken him from the studio to major country stages, including a 2022 run as direct support for Mike. on the 'Not My First Rodeo Tour,' followed by their collaboration 'why not us?' In 2024, he joined Dustin Lynch's 'Killed the Cowboy Tour,' further establishing himself within the country community.

Adding to Skeez's creative team is Eric Van Houten, a respected Nashville songwriter with credits including 'If We Ain't Us' by After Midtown (feat. Colbie Caillat). Van Houten has also carved out his own lane as an artist, known for high-energy, emotionally charged songwriting that blends country and rock influences with an edgy authenticity. His 2021 single 'Kiss Her' has amassed more than 3.4 million Spotify streams, showcasing the forward-thinking sound that has made him both a sought-after collaborator and standout artist in his own right. Van Houten co-wrote 'Cannonball' alongside Skeez and has signed a publishing deal with Orinda, further expanding the imprint's commitment to developing talent both behind and in front of the microphone.

Following years of touring and developing new material, Skeez now enters a new chapter with Orinda, with the imprint supporting his continued growth while helping bring his music to an even wider audience. 'We built Orinda for artists like Skeez—creators whose music, content, and fan culture form an authentic world,' says Cooper Lycan, General Manager of Orinda. 'Skeez connects so deeply because his vulnerability is real, and that honesty has built a strong bond with his audience. We're thrilled to partner with him on this next chapter and introduce such a raw, disruptive artist to country music. This is just the beginning.'

Skeez kicks off his Orinda signing with 'Cannonball,' out Friday, September 4.

About Skeez

Samuel Dresslar, professionally known as Skeez, is a multi-dimensional vocalist and songwriter who weaves a tapestry of pop, contemporary R&B, and country influences into a genre uniquely his own. Born and raised in Omaha, NE, Skeez has rung up millions of streams for his sound. Skeez's rise was catalyzed by a serendipitous encounter with Mike., culminating in a standout moment as direct support on the 'Not My First Rodeo Tour' in 2022. This partnership blossomed further, giving birth to the collaborative 'why not us?' In 2024 Skeez went on tour with country artist Dustin Lynch for his 'Killed the Cowboy Tour.'

About GoDigital Music

GoDigital Music, a flagship division of GoDigital, is a full-stack 'mini-major' music company operating at the intersection of technology, finance, and artistry. Leveraging proprietary business intelligence and over $1 billion in raised capital, GoDigital Music is a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between creative vision and global commerce through distribution, publishing, label services, and catalog innovation. GoDigital Music specializes in identifying and investing in durable, culturally significant intellectual property across high-growth markets—including Reggaeton, Música Mexicana, Afrobeats, and Country.

About Orinda

Orinda is a Nashville-based country imprint from GoDigital Music, built to support independent artists who are pushing the genre forward while staying rooted in authentic storytelling and creative individuality. Combining Nashville's musical heritage with GoDigital Music's global distribution, marketing, rights management, and artist services infrastructure, Orinda provides artists with the resources and strategic support to build sustainable careers on their own terms. Nic D and Skeez currently anchor Orinda's growing roster, with additional artist signings to be announced in the months ahead.

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