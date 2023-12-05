Billy Joel Exhibit Now Open on Long Island

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has officially opened its long-anticipated exhibit—'Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man's Journey.'

This exhibit is the first of its kind, as it is dedicated exclusively to a LIMEHOF inductee. The attraction opened to the public on November 24th and had a strong opening weekend with eager visitors who flocked to visit the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY.

“It was a thrill to see a long line of eager fans at our opening,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “Over 500 fans of all ages, many from out of state, enjoyed the exhibit this past weekend, from families with young children to middle age and older adults. The smiles on everyone's faces after they experienced the exhibit and the Hall of Fame was priceless. Billy Joel truly touches people of all ages, and this exhibit is testament to his legacy as Long Island's favorite entertainer.”

This exclusive exhibit showcases over 50 years of Billy Joel's most cherished items, which include rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video footage, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments, and historic photos—many of which were donated by Billy Joel himself and have never before been displayed for public viewing. Billy Joel fans from near and far arrived to see the exhibit, which appeals to families and visitors of all ages.

'Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man's Journey' was created by renowned designer and LIMEHOF board member Kevin O'Callaghan, who designed the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame and this current exhibit to great acclaim.

“It has been a thrill and an honor to work with Billy in creating this extraordinary testament to his life and music,” said Kevin, who also serves as the Creative Director at LIMEHOF. “It is one of the highlights of my long career, and I'm sure visitors will be thrilled with the result.”

This exhibit is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where families and visitors from all walks of life may experience Billy Joel's life-spanning career—from his roots in Hicksville/Levittown through his albums, tours, inspirations, and personal experiences. The exhibit is being supported and sponsored by Catholic Health, The Joel Foundation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Jake's 58 Casino Hotel, The Haugland Group, M&T Bank, The EGC Group, D'Addario and Lessing's Hospitality.

LIMEHOF is open Wed-Sun 11am-6pm. Tickets are available for sale at www.TheBillyJoelExhibit.com or may be purchased in person at LIMEHOF. This is a timed entry exhibit, so tickets will be sold by time block availability. There is also the option to purchase VIP 'any time‘ tickets—which may be presented at any time for the duration of the exhibit. For more information about LIMEHOF and 'Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man's Journey,' visit www.limehof.org.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms.

In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.