Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Idol Performs First Ever Concert at the Hoover Dam With Special Guests Alison Mosshart, Steve Jones and Tony Kanal

Billy Idol Performs First Ever Concert at the Hoover Dam With Special Guests Alison Mosshart, Steve Jones and Tony Kanal

Idol’s Hoover Dam concert was performed in front of only 250 fans.

Apr. 18, 2023  

On April 8, rock legend Billy Idol and his band including guitarist Steve Stevens, performed the first ever concert at the Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River and the Nevada/Arizona border.

The once in a lifetime concert, which featured special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt), was filmed for a forthcoming concert film produced by Lastman Media and scheduled for theatrical release through Encore Nights later this year. Further details on the film to come soon.

Idol's Hoover Dam concert, performed in front of only 250 fans, illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon of the Colorado River and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge.

The special event falls amidst Idol's nearly sold-out North American Spring and Summer tour, featuring stops at various theatres, amphitheaters and festivals. Performing a career-spanning set including a myriad of hits as well as new music from his latest EPs, Idol is joined by his longtime band including Stevens, his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years. Tickets for the Billy Idol Live 2023 Tour are available for purchase at billyidol.net. See below for full tour routing.

Earlier this year, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

For 46 years Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as the camera-ready front man. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence.

Last year, Idol released his latest project The Cage EP via Dark Horse Records. The new music follows Idol's 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike.

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

April 18-Hollywood, FL-Seminole Hard Rock

April 21-Clearwater, FL-Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 22-Orlando, FL-House of Blues Orlando

April 25-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy

May 1-Moon Township, PA-UPMC Events Center

May 3-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live

May 5-Niagara Falls, ON-Fallsview Casino Resort

May 6-Cincinnati, OH-PNC Pavilion

May 9-Indianapolis, IN-Clowes Hall

May 11-Kansas City, MO-Uptown Theater

May 12-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theater

May 20-Pasadena, CA-Cruel World Festival
September 3-Aspen, CO-Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
September 16-Camden, NJ-WMMRBBQ
September 17-Washington, DC-The Atlantis

*w/ Foo Fighters

Sold Out-BOLD

Photo credit: Jane Stuart



Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour Photo
Greta Van Fleet Announce 'Starcatcher' World Tour
In celebration of their much anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher — due July 21—Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville. The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Black Honey and, in the UK and Ireland, Mt. Joy.
Fatboy Slim Announces Special Revolver Upstairs Melbourne Live in the Cage Show Photo
Fatboy Slim Announces Special 'Revolver Upstairs' Melbourne Live in the Cage Show
Frontier Touring are thrilled to reveal that legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) will perform a one-night-only DJ show at Melbourne’s Revolver Upstairs on Wednesday 26 April. Fatboy Slim will be joined by revolver regulars, Mz Rizk, Luke McD, Luke Vecchio, Sunshine, Joey Coco and Sarini. 
Simon Kings Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2 Photo
Simon King's Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2
Comic veteran Simon King's latest comedy special As Good As Or Better Than directed by Rory Scovel will be released on May 2, 2023. Said King 'I called the special this because I was starting to wonder if my best days were behind me. Turns out I'm as good as or better than I ever was.'
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfishs Only Wanna Be With You Photo
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'
Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently released a cover of the 1995 hit Hootie & the Blowfish song 'Only Wanna Be with You.'

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share