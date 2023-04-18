Billy Idol Performs First Ever Concert at the Hoover Dam With Special Guests Alison Mosshart, Steve Jones and Tony Kanal

On April 8, rock legend Billy Idol and his band including guitarist Steve Stevens, performed the first ever concert at the Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River and the Nevada/Arizona border.

The once in a lifetime concert, which featured special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt), was filmed for a forthcoming concert film produced by Lastman Media and scheduled for theatrical release through Encore Nights later this year. Further details on the film to come soon.

Idol's Hoover Dam concert, performed in front of only 250 fans, illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon of the Colorado River and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge.

The special event falls amidst Idol's nearly sold-out North American Spring and Summer tour, featuring stops at various theatres, amphitheaters and festivals. Performing a career-spanning set including a myriad of hits as well as new music from his latest EPs, Idol is joined by his longtime band including Stevens, his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years. Tickets for the Billy Idol Live 2023 Tour are available for purchase at billyidol.net. See below for full tour routing.

Earlier this year, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

For 46 years Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as the camera-ready front man. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence.

Last year, Idol released his latest project The Cage EP via Dark Horse Records. The new music follows Idol's 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike.

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

April 18-Hollywood, FL-Seminole Hard Rock

April 21-Clearwater, FL-Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 22-Orlando, FL-House of Blues Orlando

April 25-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy

May 1-Moon Township, PA-UPMC Events Center

May 3-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live

May 5-Niagara Falls, ON-Fallsview Casino Resort

May 6-Cincinnati, OH-PNC Pavilion

May 9-Indianapolis, IN-Clowes Hall

May 11-Kansas City, MO-Uptown Theater

May 12-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theater

May 20-Pasadena, CA-Cruel World Festival

September 3-Aspen, CO-Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

September 16-Camden, NJ-WMMRBBQ

September 17-Washington, DC-The Atlantis

*w/ Foo Fighters

Sold Out-BOLD

Photo credit: Jane Stuart