Big Wild Releases Vibrant Video for Single '6's to 9's (Feat. Rationale)'

Singer, songwriter and producer Big Wild has unveiled the official video for his single '6's to 9's (feat. Rationale)', out 19th November.

The video for "6's to 9's" - choreographed by and starring Jainil Mehta (who has trained under the guidance of renowned Indian contemporary choreographer Shiamak Davar) alongside Olivia Gierenger - illustrates a blossoming romance set within the fresh, summery confines of a sun-soaked garden. The coquettish piece uses dance to convey the narrative arc of a full blown love story, wholeheartedly embracing the romantic cliché through movement, which Stell acknowledges, as he notes that it "really captures the dreamy energy of the song in a beautiful, yet fun way."

'6's to 9's' features the vocals of London-based artist, Rationale, who is signed to Dan Smith of Bastille's label, Best Laid Plans. The highly praised, fan-favorite single was first featured on Big Wild's debut album, Superdream, which received critical acclaim from NPR and Billboard, amassing over 40 million streams to date. The project challenged the boundaries of electronic music and transcended genres, with funk and disco undertones bolstered by alluring indietronica.

Away from music, Big Wild is a passionate environmentalist, recently working on a collaborative video with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) that featured his track 'Pale Blue Dot'. With footage provided by filmmaker Roger Fishman, Big Wild delivers the film's voiceover, speaking to the urgency with which we need to address climate change and calling upon viewers to demand action from world leaders. In addition he is a supporter of 1% For the Planet, a movement to help fund environmental organizations worldwide.

Following a sold-out headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Big Wild is currently in the midst of a headline tour comprised of over twenty dates across North America. The 'Superdream Tour' sees him bringing the album to life via a brand-new, full-band live show, replete with instrumentation and accompanying vocalists.

The official video for '6's to 9's' is the ideal visual representation of the vibrant track; ultimately, the protagonists' seamless dance ritual perfectly complements the track's feelgood vibe.

Fall 2019 Superdream North American Remaining Tour Dates

Special Guests: EVAN GIIA + Ark Patrol

11/20/19 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

11/21/19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/22/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *SOLD OUT

11/23/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/30/19 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Additional Dates:

11/24/19 - Wonderfront Music Festival - San Diego, CA

12/27/19 - 12/28/19 - HiJinx Festival - Philadelphia, PA

12/31/19 - Snowta Festival - Minneapolis, MN

1/22/20 - 1/26/20 - Holy Ship! Wrecked - Punta Cana, DO

2/28/20 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

3/1/20 - EDC Mexico - Mexico City, MX





Related Articles View More Music Stories