Beyoncé Unveils 'RENAISSANCE' Album Track List

In a new Instagram story, Beyoncé has unveiled the track list for her new album, "Renaissance," which is set to be released next Friday, July 29.

The Grammy-winner released the album's lead single, "Break My Soul," in June to universal acclaim. The new project, which can be pre-saved here, will include 16 tracks. Currently unknown shirts, CD box sets, and vinyl can be pre-ordered on her website here.

Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.

Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Album Tracklist

1. I'm That Girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy

6. Break My Soul

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic off the Sofa

9. Virgo's Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up in Your Mind

14. America Has a Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance