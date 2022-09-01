Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Betty Who & Pabllo Vittar Join Forces for 'She Can Dance' Remix

Betty Who & Pabllo Vittar Join Forces for 'She Can Dance' Remix

Her upcoming album BIG! Is out October 14.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Pop sensation Betty Who teams up with Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar for a new dance floor-friendly remix of her latest single "She Can Dance." Her upcoming album BIG! Is out October 14th via BMG (link to pre-save the album HERE).

The "She Can Dance" remix takes on a new electronic form with a reworked Brabo house production and boosted chorus from Pabllo Vittar. The collaboration makes for an exceedingly infectious track, with the same heartfelt sentiment as the original.

The remix ends with an iconic, quotable whisper from Vittar "Hey DJ, you already know I can dance. I'm fierce enough. I'm just feeling the fantasy." Just in time for National Dance Day on September 17th, "She Can Dance" is the perfect way to usher in the celebration.

"When we first made She Can Dance I always knew I wanted to do a club dance remix of it, but I never imagined we'd have someone as iconic as Pabllo featuring on it. I am so excited and want to build a rain machine just so I can stand underneath it and dance to this song," says Betty about the remix.

In Betty's Q&A with PAPER surrounding the original version of "She Can Dance," she had the following to say about her upcoming project BIG!: "I don't want to make choices out of fear, I want to make choices out of strength. [This] is the biggest Betty Who statement [I] could possibly make, and was done so by abandoning all pressures to zero in on what's completely honest."

If you need to know anything about Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who, it's that she is a survivor. Born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia, the classically trained singer, dancer, and multi instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single "Somebody Loves You," soundtracking Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with "All Things," forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project, and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her upcoming project. She has also just made her TV hosting debuting with Prime Video's new reality dating series, The One That Got Away, which premiered June 24th.

International pop star and drag queen, Pabllo Vittar, is a 28-year-old Latin Grammy nominee, MTV EMA & MIAW Award-winner, and a 'Next Generation Leader,' according to TIME Magazine. In 2017, Pabllo released her debut album, 'Vai Passar Mal,' which included 'K.O.' and 'Corpo Sensual,' and with both peaking at #1 in the Brazilian market.

In 2018, her second album 'Não Para Não,' was released and broke the record of the most streamed album on Spotify Brazil in the first 24 hours with all tracks charting on the Spotify Brazil Top 40. In 2020, her third LP, '111,' which has been streamed upwards of 750+ million times, was her first trilingual release in Portuguese, English, and Spanish. Pabllo Vittar is currently the most followed drag queen on social media worldwide with 35+ million followers across all platforms.

She has starred in campaigns for international brands such as Calvin Klein, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Sky Vodka, and more and has been highlighted by major media outlets such as Billboard, The New York Times, The Guardian, Vogue, Gay Times, Rolling Stone, Paper Magazine, & GQ. With over 3+ billion streams and views combined, Pabllo Vittar has joined forces with international acts, including Major Lazer/Diplo, Anitta, Charli XCX, Thalia, Rina Sawayama, Marina & The Diamonds, Lauren Jauregui, and more!

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGSVIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGS
September 1, 2022

In a new segment on CBS Mornings, correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Kennedy Kanagawa, who is the Milky White puppeteer in Into the Woods on Broadway. The puppet, which is mostly made of recylced cardboard, steals the hearts of audiences in the acclaimed Broadway revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical. Watch the new video interview now!
THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TVTHE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TV
September 1, 2022

The collection includes Ed Sullivan's Rock 'N' Roll Classics (Rock `N' Roll Hall Of Fame, Rock Legends, The British Invasion, Psychedelic Sixties, Top Hits Of 1965, Top Hits Of 1970, West Coast Rock, Lennon & McCartney Songbook, Sounds Of The Cities, Gone Too Soon, Motortown Review and First Women Of Rock).
Hannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UKHannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK
September 1, 2022

Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea and Cathy Dennis all sashay their way on to the glamorous set of a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Shae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPAShae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPA
September 1, 2022

Shae Nycole has released her new single, 'RUN IT UP,' featuring Choppa. 'RUN IT UP' was written by Leavon Sweet, Keisha “Shae” Williams, Julian Blake Ray, Roy Dyshon Warren, Darwin “Choppa” Turner and produced by Leavon Sweet, Roi Chip Anthony and Jason “J.SOL” Lopez.
VIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music VideoVIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music Video
September 1, 2022

Directed by Chandler Lass, the video has cameos from famous stars including Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Tiffany “New York” Pollack, Angela Simmons and more. This follows 4x 2022 MTV VMA nominee presenting at the show this past Sunday and the release of her timely new single and video “P***Y.'