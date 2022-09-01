Betty Who & Pabllo Vittar Join Forces for 'She Can Dance' Remix

Pop sensation Betty Who teams up with Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar for a new dance floor-friendly remix of her latest single "She Can Dance." Her upcoming album BIG! Is out October 14th via BMG (link to pre-save the album HERE).

The "She Can Dance" remix takes on a new electronic form with a reworked Brabo house production and boosted chorus from Pabllo Vittar. The collaboration makes for an exceedingly infectious track, with the same heartfelt sentiment as the original.

The remix ends with an iconic, quotable whisper from Vittar "Hey DJ, you already know I can dance. I'm fierce enough. I'm just feeling the fantasy." Just in time for National Dance Day on September 17th, "She Can Dance" is the perfect way to usher in the celebration.

"When we first made She Can Dance I always knew I wanted to do a club dance remix of it, but I never imagined we'd have someone as iconic as Pabllo featuring on it. I am so excited and want to build a rain machine just so I can stand underneath it and dance to this song," says Betty about the remix.

In Betty's Q&A with PAPER surrounding the original version of "She Can Dance," she had the following to say about her upcoming project BIG!: "I don't want to make choices out of fear, I want to make choices out of strength. [This] is the biggest Betty Who statement [I] could possibly make, and was done so by abandoning all pressures to zero in on what's completely honest."

If you need to know anything about Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who, it's that she is a survivor. Born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia, the classically trained singer, dancer, and multi instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single "Somebody Loves You," soundtracking Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with "All Things," forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project, and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her upcoming project. She has also just made her TV hosting debuting with Prime Video's new reality dating series, The One That Got Away, which premiered June 24th.

International pop star and drag queen, Pabllo Vittar, is a 28-year-old Latin Grammy nominee, MTV EMA & MIAW Award-winner, and a 'Next Generation Leader,' according to TIME Magazine. In 2017, Pabllo released her debut album, 'Vai Passar Mal,' which included 'K.O.' and 'Corpo Sensual,' and with both peaking at #1 in the Brazilian market.

In 2018, her second album 'Não Para Não,' was released and broke the record of the most streamed album on Spotify Brazil in the first 24 hours with all tracks charting on the Spotify Brazil Top 40. In 2020, her third LP, '111,' which has been streamed upwards of 750+ million times, was her first trilingual release in Portuguese, English, and Spanish. Pabllo Vittar is currently the most followed drag queen on social media worldwide with 35+ million followers across all platforms.

She has starred in campaigns for international brands such as Calvin Klein, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Sky Vodka, and more and has been highlighted by major media outlets such as Billboard, The New York Times, The Guardian, Vogue, Gay Times, Rolling Stone, Paper Magazine, & GQ. With over 3+ billion streams and views combined, Pabllo Vittar has joined forces with international acts, including Major Lazer/Diplo, Anitta, Charli XCX, Thalia, Rina Sawayama, Marina & The Diamonds, Lauren Jauregui, and more!

Listen to the new single here: