Better Joy Shares New Single 'What A Day,' Details Debut UK Tour

Currently on the road touring with Hard-Fi across the UK, it’s been an exciting first year for Manchester-based Bria Keely, better known as better joy. Having released a run of singles and toured with the likes of The K’s, Andrew Cushin and Swim Deep, better joy have announced their debut headline UK tour alongside new single, ‘What A Day’.



Brand-new track ‘What a Day’ tells a story of generational trauma, inspired by Bria’s real life family events. Produced by Mike Hedges (The Cure, U2, Manic Street Preachers) and mixed by Robbie Nelson (Rolling Stones, Beck, Hozier), ‘What A Day’ is paired with ironic lyricism and catchy hooks and is a glimpse into relatable generational experiences that can shape a modern generation.



Bria says, “selfishly, I kind of had a moment where i wanted to blame someone else for parts of me I didn’t quite understand. It’s not about not taking responsibility, it’s about understanding yourself in context, forgiving yourself for your behaviours that are not necessarily your fault. And no one is exempt, generations before us went through so much and repressed so much, so it kind of makes sense to me that it trickles down to our doorstep. At least now that I’ve written as song about it, something good has come of it, so thanks Granny.”



When better joy launched late last year, her vivid alt-pop songs brought comparisons to The Cure, The Smiths and Phoebe Bridgers. A solo project led by Bria Keely and backed up by her band, Bria has an upfront and centre voice as colourful as Debbie Harry and a knack for effortless storytelling. Ringing, complex riffs winding around Bria's vocals, dancing bass lines, characterful drumming and vulnerable lyrics: this is the sound of better joy.



Fresh off the back of a support tour with Hard Fi, better joy announces a headline UK tour for March and April 2025, including a headline London show at Old Blue Last. Tickets are available here on general sale at 10am on Friday and full dates are below. With more music set to be released and a bigger collection of music in the works, the future looks bright for better joy. Look out for more news coming soon.

Upcoming live dates:

HARD FI SUPPORT DATES:

Tuesday 26th November — The Leadmill, Sheffield

Wednesday 27th November — The Ritz, Manchester

Friday 29th November — Stylus, Leeds

Saturday 30th November — Roundhouse, London



HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Thursday 27th March - Garage, Glasgow

Friday 28th March - Zero, Newcastle

Saturday 29th March - Dead Wax, Birmingham

Sunday 30th March - Bodega, Nottingham

Tuesday 1st April - The Louisiana, Bristol

Thursday 3rd April - Old Blue Last, London

Friday 4th April - Yes Basement, Manchester

Saturday 5th April - The Joiners, Southampton

