Better Joy Releases New Single 'Waiting On Time' Ahead of Debut EP

Kicking off 2025 with intent, Manchester-based Bria Keely, better known as better joy, has shared new single ‘waiting on time’ and announced debut EP ‘heading into blue’ will be released on 28th March.

The new single ‘waiting on time’ continues to showcase Bria’s personal experiences through her candid and autobiographical lyrics about life. Written about her own mental challenges and the importance of having time to heal, the tender lyrics are coupled with jangly guitars and a cheery melody, building in measured intensity to a euphoric chorus of release.

Bria says, “waiting on time at its core is about going through mental challenges and losing yourself in the process, and the healing process that comes after. For me, it takes time to feel like myself again after I’ve gone through something difficult, and this one is just about the wait and the inevitability that I will find myself again. When I’ve been at my lowest, it’s hard to see through the fog of it all so I wanted this song to be a reminder to myself - and in general - that if you do all the right things to get yourself out of the rut, the fog can clear, it’ll just take some time.”

The 6-track EP features previous singles ‘carnival’ and ‘what a day’ alongside new single ‘waiting on time’, as well as three brand-new tracks, ‘couldn’t run forever’, ‘quiet thing’ and ‘can I land the plane?’. It is the first full-length project from better joy and is both a perfect introduction to better joy’s alt-pop sound and an exciting taster of more to come this year.

When better joy launched in late 2023, her vivid songs brought comparisons to The Cure, The Smiths and Phoebe Bridgers. A solo project led by Bria Keely and backed up by her band, Bria has an upfront and centre voice as colourful as Debbie Harry and a knack for effortless storytelling. Ringing, complex riffs winding around Bria's vocals, dancing bass lines, characterful drumming and vulnerable lyrics: this is the sound of better joy.

Fresh off the back of a support tour with Hard Fi at the end of last year, better joy embarks on a debut headline UK tour in March and April, including a headline London show at Old Blue Last. Tickets are available here and full dates are below.

HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Thursday 27th March - Garage, Glasgow

Friday 28th March - Zero, Newcastle

Saturday 29th March - Dead Wax, Birmingham

Sunday 30th March - Bodega, Nottingham

Tuesday 1st April - The Louisiana, Bristol

Thursday 3rd April - Old Blue Last, London

Friday 4th April – Night & Day, Manchester (upgraded due to demand)

Saturday 5th April - The Joiners, Southampton

FESTIVAL DATES:

Sat 3rd & Sun 4th May – Liverpool Sound City, Liverpool

Fri 16th & Sat 17th May – London Calling, Amsterdam

Sun 27th July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

Sun 3rd August – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

