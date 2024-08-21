Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, & LISA Will Perform at 2024 VMAs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and LISA have been added to the ever-growing roster of global superstars slated to perform at the 2024 “VMAs” LIVE on Wednesday, September 11th at 8PM ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena. They join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Sabrina Carpenter.

In observance of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, MTV will again support the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11.

Benson Boone

Breakout hitmaker Benson Boone will make his LIVE “VMAs” performance debut, continuing his record-setting year that includes the most-streamed track for the first half of 2024 with over 2 billion streams for chart-topper “Beautiful Things” from his debut album Fireworks and Rollerblades (Warner Records). Boone just announced additional dates for his sold-out world tour of the same name and earlier this summer, opened for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in London at Wembley Stadium. The MTV PUSH artist and first-time “VMAs” nominee also looks to take home his first Moon Person, up for three categories including “Best New Artist” and “Best Alternative.”

Halsey

Multi-Platinum, chart-topping artist and 14x “VMAs” nominee, Halsey will return to the “VMAs” stage this year to perform a new song off of her upcoming album. Halsey last took home a Moon Person for “Best K-Pop” with BTS in 2019 when she was also nominated for Artist of the Year. Earlier this Summer, Halsey released her tracks “Lucky” and “Lonely is the Muse”.

Lenny Kravitz

4x GRAMMY®-winning rock legend Lenny Kravitz will make his long-awaited “VMAs” return, performing LIVE on the show for the first time in 25+ years. Kravitz first electrified MTV fans in 1993 with a performance of “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” also taking home a Moon Person for “Best Male Video” that same year, and last graced the storied “VMAs” performance stage in 1998, playing guitar alongside Madonna for a show-stopping performance of “Ray of Light.” One of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Kravitz has sold 40 million albums and recently released his 12th critically acclaimed studio album, Blue Electric Light. His self-reflecting single “Human” scored a nomination for “Best Rock” this year.

LISA

Global superstar and world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon LISA will make her solo debut on MTV’s main stage on the heels of her global smash hit single “Rockstar” and latest single, “New Woman,” featuring Rosalia. She made “VMAs” history in 2022, becoming the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to win, also marking BLACKPINK’s award show debut where they performed a show-stopping rendition of hit “Pink Venom.” A 4x nominee this year, LISA looks to take home her second Moon Person, nominated for “Best K-pop” and “Best Choreography,” among others for her single, “Rockstar.”

Benson Boone Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

