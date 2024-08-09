Benjamin Ingrosso Goes Big On Exuberant New Single 'All My Life'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Swedish singer/songwriter Benjamin Ingrosso delivers yet more proof that he’s destined for international stardom with “All My Life,” an exuberant, fist-pumping single capturing the thrill of a night out that just keeps getting better. Powered by four-on-the-floor kick, grinding guitar, and ooh-oohs galore, the barnstormer of a track heralds the arrival of Benjamin’s forthcoming fifth album, Pink Velvet Theatre.

The new single and album news couldn’t come at a better time. Tonight Benjamin celebrates the success of his electrifying Better Days Tour with a sold-out homecoming show at the historic 30,000-capacity Stockholms Stadion (built for the 1912 Summer Olympics). The grandness of the venue befits the larger-than-life sound of the Scandinavian artist’s current musical era as he taps into his lifelong passion for ’70s soul and Swedish pop across genres and generations.

“All My Life” is no exception, kicking off with an instantly legendary call to action: “Pocket full of money I gotta spend / Life’s a rollercoaster, I’m riding the bends / You should let me in, man, I’m with the band / Tonight we’re gonna go hard, do it again.” But this isn’t just any night — or at least, it doesn’t feel like it — as our hard-partying hero meets someone who turns his world upside down: “Waited all my life / To find out what to do / To find someone like you, oh-oh!”

Co-written with Vargas & Lagola (Avicii, Madonna, Lady Gaga) and Anya Jones (Rita Ora, Kylie Minogue), “All My Life” feels like the invincibility and endless promise of youth, and it caps a powerful run of recent singles including Benjamin’s clap-along Universal Music debut “Kite,” the hope-slinging “Better Days,” and, recently, “Look Who’s Laughing Now,” which Benjamin described as being “about announcing to yourself and the world you can be whoever you want to be in all of your imperfections, and still have the best time of your life and come out winning.”

With more than 1 billion global streams, a steady stream of platinum- and gold-certified singles, and three Swedish-chart-topping albums under his belt, Benjamin ought to be familiar with that feeling by now. All the same, 2024 marked the start of a thrilling new chapter for a man whose countless accolades include winning Artist of the Year at the Swedish Grammy Awards in 2022. As Benjamin puts it proudly, perfectly in “All My Life,” “The night is never over, we carry on."

