Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe

On March 10, the "Sundress" singer is releasing an anniversary edition entitled, Sha Sha Deluxe.

Feb. 17, 2023  

It's been 20 years since Ben Kweller's cult-classic album, Sha Sha, took the indie world by storm. On March 10, the "Sundress" singer is releasing an anniversary edition entitled, Sha Sha Deluxe.

Now Kwellerheadz can immerse themselves in remastered nostalgia plus 22 demos, B-sides, live recordings, and other rarities never before released to the public. One of those unearthed rarities is "I Have the Power," streaming now at all DSPs.

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).

Listen to the new single here:



