Belongó to Present Hispanic Heritage Month Programming Across NYC

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Belongó, the New York City-based non-profit cultural institution founded by pianist/composer and GRAMMY Award-winner Arturo O'Farrill in 2007, is presenting a slate of cultural and educational programming across New York City for Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15). The organization is dedicated to performing, teaching, and preserving the music of the Americas rooted in African and Indigenous traditions through jazz.

The month-long celebration includes performances by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) at The Pocket and ShapeShifter Lab, the start of a new school year for Belongó's free music education programs, and the organization's second annual benefit at City Winery.

Performances

Belongó presents O'Farrill & ALJO as part of the orchestra's ongoing Tuesday residency at The Pocket in Times Square, every Tuesday at 7 PM and 9 PM, located at 130 W 46th St, New York, NY. Now in its 30th year, the celebrated orchestra's New York City residency has become a key part of the cultural fabric of the City, drawing from its deep repertoire of Afro Latin jazz from across the Americas. Performances during Hispanic Heritage Month reflect a wide range of Pan Latin musical traditions.

On September 16, Arturo O'Farrill, ALJO & Friends will perform featuring the Fat Cats Small Ensemble at ShapeShifter Lab, 837 Union St, Brooklyn, NY, with ALJO from 5:30–6:45 PM and Fat Cats from 8:40–9 PM. O'Farrill and ALJO pay tribute to the life and music of Jimmy Garrison in celebration of John Coltrane's centennial. Presented by Belongó and ShapeShifter Plus, the special evening features new arrangements, adaptations, and collaborations as the orchestra is joined by Ravi Coltrane, Marcus Gilmore, and Matt Garrison. Belongó's Fat Cats Small Ensemble joins the bill.

Education

Hispanic Heritage Month also marks the start of a new school year for Belongó's free music education programs, which provide the next generation of New York musicians with opportunities to develop their skills through music education, mentorship, and performance.

Belongó's educational initiatives include the Afro Latin Jazz Academy of Music (ALJAM), an in-school residency program serving public schools citywide with instrumental and ensemble instruction; Global Rhythms in Our Tribe (G.R.I.O.T.), a music program that connects youth with rhythms and storytelling from global cultures; and the Fat Cats, its pre-professional youth orchestra. Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Fat Cats provides young musicians with hundreds of hours of education, mentorship, and performance opportunities throughout New York City. Auditions for the new season take place this September.

Additional programs are also offered at Harlem Library. A free educational series for school-age children provides live music, hands-on participation, and opportunities to explore the rhythms, instruments, and stories of Afro Latin jazz.

Fat Cats auditions take place September 20 from 1–5 PM and September 27 from 11 AM–5 PM at ShapeShifter Lab, 837 Union St, Brooklyn, NY.

An ALJO trio will give an interactive performance at Urban Health Plan's Social Prescribing Panel on September 25 from 9 AM–12:30 PM at Urban Health Plan, El Nuevo San Juan Health Center, 1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY, as part of Urban Health Plan's week-long initiative on social prescribing, exploring how arts and community-based activities can support health and well-being alongside traditional medical care. The performance continues Belongó's ongoing collaboration with Urban Health Plan to bring live music into its health centers.

On September 26 from 12–1 PM, Harlem Library will host GRIOT: Afro Latin Jazz Music Exploration at Harlem Library, 9 W 124th St, New York, NY.

Belongó's Second Annual Benefit

Belongó's second annual benefit takes place October 14 from 6–10 PM at City Winery, 25 11th Ave, New York, NY. The special evening brings together artists and community leaders for a music-filled evening supporting Belongó's free music education in New York City public schools, citywide community programming, and Casa Belongó, the organization's state-of-the-art culture hub being constructed in East Harlem.

The performance program features Arturo O'Farrill & ALJO, including the world premiere of O'Farrill's 'House of the Rising Son Montuno,' inspired by the shared roots of the blues and Afro Latin jazz. O'Farrill and ALJO will be joined by special guests 'Blue' Lou Marini and Leon Pendarvis, who will reimagine classics from the soul and blues canons as Afro Latin jazz, along with Afro Cuban jazz singer Daymé Arocena, members of Ballet Hispánico, and Belongó's youth ensemble the Fat Cats.

Belongó programs are supported by State Assembly Member Latrice Walker, Manhattan Borough President, New York City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Arnold Foundation, Blanche T Enders Trust, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Donald A Pels Charitable Trust, Hearst Foundations, Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Ford Foundation, The Howard Gilman Foundation, Mellon Foundation, The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation, and Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Photo Credit: Nir Arieli ﻿



Photo Credit: Nir Arieli ﻿

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