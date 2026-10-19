Belles Performs Dolly Parton Tribute on STRICTLY COME DANCING

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Rising country star Belles celebrated the release of her debut album, Midwestern, as she took the stage at BBC One's top-rated competition series, 'Strictly Come Dancing,' with a moving tribute to the late Dolly Parton. She sang the iconic Parton tune, 'Jolene,' during the floor routine with pro dancers Amy Dowden and Kai Widdrington. While in the UK, Belles spoke with the Sunday Mirror on the impact of Dolly Parton, their collaboration on her current radio single 'Son of Jolene,' and her debut album release.

On October 16th Belles released her debut album, Midwestern (via East Music Row Records). The album premiered in the Top 15 of iTunes Global Album Charts and reflects on her upbringing and is a culmination of influences that weaves a narrative about chasing big dreams, falling in and out of love, and staying grounded to your roots. Described as having '...a penetrating voice, melodic command, strong hooks and a revisionist take on Country's established textures' by Billboard, Belles is a legacy in the making.

Belles has been on the road throughout 2026 on her Songs and Stories Tour meeting fans from across the country. The ambitious tour included 50 show dates and 40+ radio visits and will carry through the end of the year. Kicking off 2027, Belles will be headed across the pond for the Country 2 Country – Europe's largest multi-day Country music festival. She will be featured as one of their Spotlight artists and will be performing in the AO Arena (Manchester-3.12.27), OVO Hydro (Glasgow -3.13.27), and the famed O2 (London-3.14.27). She will also be making appearances at festival dates in Rotterdam, Netherlands (3.5.27) and Berlin, Germany (3.6.27).

Tracklist

1. Best Western

2. Cowgirl Up

3. Son of Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)

4. Disco Rodeo

5. Everything But Over You

6. Hell I Won't

7. The Ballad of Buster B. Cheatin'

8. Other Girls

9. I Think You Like My Boyfriend (a little too much)

10. Aversion

11. Plain and Simple

12. Halfway to the Opry

About Belles

Omaha-born and Nashville-based, Belles (Kelli Belles) is carving out her own lane in country music with sharp songwriting, undeniable charisma, and a modern edge rooted in classic country storytelling. Inspired by icons like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, Belles blends Midwest grit with unmistakable charisma, building a loyal audience through her live shows and songs that feel both timeless and fresh.

With more than 100M+ cumulative streams and 1.5M social followers, Belles is quickly becoming one of Nashville's most exciting emerging artists. Her breakout 2026 release, 'Son of Jolene' featuring Dolly Parton, generating major buzz and marked a defining moment in her career. 'When I heard 'Son of Jolene,' I thought it was very clever. No one had ever thought of it that way,' Parton shared with PEOPLE. The release followed the viral hit 'Crazy As Me,' and helped drive multiple sold-out dates on her headline Crazy As Me Tour.

Belles released her debut album, Midwestern (via East Music Row Records), on October 16th. The album is a collection of stories about chasing big dreams, falling in and out of love, and staying grounded in your roots, which she recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

Belles is booked by WME, managed by Red Light Management, signed to East Music Row Records, and published by Deluge Music.

Photo Credit: Guy Levy Photography









Photo Credit: Guy Levy Photography

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