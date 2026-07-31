INDIA RAMEY to Add Solo Shows, Dale Watson Dates to Villain Era Tour

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India Ramey is expanding her Villain Era Tour with a new round of solo performances along with select dates supporting country artist Dale Watson. The additions extend the scope of the tour, giving audiences in more markets a chance to see Ramey perform both on her own and as part of Watson's bill.

Following the release of her acclaimed new album Villain Era earlier this summer via Copaco/Blue Elan Records, Nashville outlaw country artist India Ramey is taking her fearless new music on the road with a run of North American tour dates, including an August headlining run followed by a high-profile stretch supporting legendary honky-tonk icon Dale Watson starting in September.

Villain Era is Ramey's boldest statement to date—a record born from hard-won self-possession and an unwavering commitment to authenticity. Following the success of her 2024 album Baptized By The Blaze, which chronicled her journey through trauma toward healing, Villain Era marks the next chapter: the death of the 'good girl' and the embrace of living life on her own terms.

'This album is the 'healed' me,' says Ramey. 'I've spent the last few years finding my authentic self and reclaiming my identity. Welcome To My Villain Era is me saying I'm not going to suffer fools anymore. I'm not compromising anymore. If my boundaries offend you, I'll happily play the villain in that story.'

Produced in Los Angeles by two-time Grammy-nominated producer Eric Corne, Villain Era blends classic country storytelling with outlaw swagger, spaghetti western atmosphere and modern conviction. From the boundary-setting title track to the rallying cry of 'We Ride At Dawn' and the vulnerable bittersweet 'Cryin' In My Lingerie,' Ramey delivers songs that are as personal as they are universal.

The album has quickly earned widespread praise from critics. American Songwriter hailed Ramey's 'impressive fifth album,' writing that she combines 'the sweet voiced innocence, purity and occasional edge of country icons Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, and Dolly Parton' with 'sassy swagger flavored with echo-heavy twang.' No Depression called Villain Era 'downright feminist outlaw country,' noting that it 'weaponizes the nostalgia of classic country into a powerful statement.' While Twangville wrote that Ramey delivers her stories 'with a confidence and frankness that would make Clint Eastwood blush,' and Americana UK declared, 'Fifty-one years after Loretta Lynn shocked Nashville by releasing The Pill, her spirit is alive and well in the form of India Ramey.'

With Villain Era, Ramey continues to establish herself as one of independent country's most compelling voice, equal parts classic honky-tonk traditionalist, fearless songwriter and modern outlaw. See the full tour itinerary for India below with more dates TBA.

India Ramey Tour Dates

Aug. 6 – Washington, DC – Desert 5 Spot

Aug. 7 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine

Aug. 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Second Hand Ranch

Aug. 10 – New York, NY – Lucinda's

Aug. 20 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

Aug. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Lounge

Aug. 22 – Buffalo, NY – Sportsmen's Tavern

Aug. 26 – Rochester, NY – Abilene

Aug. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Southside Works

Aug. 29 – Grove City, PA – Big Rail

Sept. 1 – Nashville, TN – Honky Tonk Tuesday

Sept. 11 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler*

Sept. 12 – Houston, TX – The Heights*

Sept. 19 – Richmond, VA – Get Tight Lounge*

Sept. 23 – Troy, NY – Hangar on the Hudson*

Sept. 25 – Kingston, ON – The Broom Factory*

Sept. 26 – Ottawa, ON – The 27 Club*

Sept. 27 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern*

Sept. 28 – Delhi, ON – Capital 33*

Sept. 29 – Buffalo, NY – Sportsmen's Tavern*

Sept. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom*

Oct. 1 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe*

*Supporting Dale Watson

Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba



Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba

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