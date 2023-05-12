Belinda Carlisle Releases New EP 'Kismet'

A lyric video for "If U Go" was also released.

Belinda Carlisle, today releases her brand new five track Kismet EP, featuring the single "Big Big Love," which marks the pop icon's first new English language studio recording since 1997 and the triumphant reunion with the incomparable songwriter Diane Warren.

Produced by Mati Gavriel, Kismet, is released on Warren's label imprint RAF through BMG and in addition to "Big Big Love" features the brand new tracks, "If U Go" (the EP's focus track), "Deeper Into You," "I Couldn't Do That To Me," and "Sanity".

Currently celebrating more than 35 years as a solo performer with her critically acclaimed Decades tour, the release of "Big Big Love" has received rousing acclaim from fans, media, music industry insiders and tastemakers around the globe.

With a great vocal performance, driving synths and an amazing hook, "Big Big Love" was the number one most played record on the BBC R2 network for three weeks as it launched straight to A-list rotation / Record of the Week status and stayed there for five weeks!

Discussing working with Belinda Carlisle again Diane Warren commented, "I'm so excited for everyone to hear Belinda's new record. She's never sounded better. It's so great to be working together again after all these years. From "I Get Weak" and now to "Big Big Love," a new chapter has begun. I can't wait for everyone to hear these new hits!"

Belinda and Diane first collaborated in 1987 for Belinda's second solo album Heaven on Earth, which featured the Diane Warren penned songs, "I Get Weak" and "World Without You," and also the anthemic, "Heaven Is A Place On Earth," the track that shot to the top of the charts all over the world and established Belinda Carlisle as a global star.

In addition to Belinda's new solo outings, she has also recently recorded another Diane Warren track - "Gonna Be You" which is featured in the movie 80 For Brady. This song saw Belinda team up with Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry - a line-up of female icons for the ages.

Discussing working with Diane Warren, Belinda Carlisle commented, "Twenty-seven years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn't thinking I would ever make one again...... and I was quite happy with that idea. Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my new EP."

Carlisle goes on to add, "Diane's songwriting is both a joy and mystery to me. She makes it look so easy, where I imagine it must be unbelievably hard, to do what she does so amazingly well over so many years and so many records. I can't thank her enough for writing this music for me and I only hope everyone else loves it as much as I do."

Kismet is currently available for pre-order on CD as well as orchid colored vinyl and will be released August 25 via Belinda's D2C store HERE.


