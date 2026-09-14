Behold Christmas Tour to Return for 10th Annual Holiday Run

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Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle will welcome the Christmas season with her 10th Annual 'Behold Christmas Tour' in select cities. The tour will feature some of Daigle's seasonal favorites from her best-selling Christmas album, Behold: A Christmas Collection.

This year, performances will see Daigle in two of the cities she is proud to call home with two performances at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and one at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band opening, followed by a performance at Orlando, FL's Dr. Phillips Center. In addition to the shows, Daigle looks forward to continuing the tradition of giving back to these communities through her foundation, The Price Fund.

Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, September 18th at 10 am local at www.laurendaigle.com/tour. Fans will have the opportunity to join a special Krewe Pass presale on September 15th via Lauren's official app, The Krewe Pass, which also features exclusive content only found on the app.

The Behold Christmas Tour 2026

December 2 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

December 3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

December 5 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

December 12 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music Award, four-time American Music Award, and ten-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. She has performed at the Super Bowl ('America the Beautiful' with Trombone Shorty), garnered over a billion streams, and sold-out world tours with performances spanning four continents (North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa). From Carnegie Hall to the New Orleans Jazz Fest and Lollapalooza, Cape Town to the U.K. and Sydney, Red Rocks to The Greek Theater and Radio City Music Hall, Lauren has cemented her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a global, ever-growing fanbase.

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