Katy Nichole to Launch HONEST CONVERSATIONS Fall Tour Oct. 22-Nov. 6

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RIAA Platinum-selling, Dove Award-winning Katy Nichole has announced the fall leg of her 'Honest Conversations' headline tour, set to kick off Oct. 22 in Lancaster, PA and traverse eight states before wrapping up in Midland, MI Nov. 6. Joining her will be 2026 'New Artist of the Year' Dove Award nominee Emerson Day and special guest Cade Thompson. Tickets are on sale for the Compassion International-sponsored tour beginning Friday, Aug. 21 and will be available through KatyNichole.com.

Nichole has recently signed with WME Christian Media Group (Lauren Daigle, Hulvey, MercyMe) for booking representation. She is known for her joyful, energetic live concerts, singing straight from her heart, holding nothing back, and routinely shares her hits and fan favorites for thousands in dynamic, full band performances.

'We are very excited about partnering with Katy,' says Mark Claassen, Partner at WME (William Morris Endeavor). 'It was clear when we met with her, she connects with fans on a personal level. She has a lot of momentum, and we have a great opportunity to help build her touring career.'

Like what audiences are experiencing live in concert, Nichole's thoughts and emotions flow freely without filter on her Centricity Music sophomore album Honest Conversations as she fearlessly grapples with her insecurities, stares down anxiety and shares her dreams out loud. This honesty has consistently struck a chord with music fans worldwide, cementing her as a phenomenon with hundreds of millions of streams, major awards and wide critical praise.

Following four No. 1 and six Top 5 radio hits, including the No. 1 single and Short Form Music Video of the Year (Performance) Dove Award-nominated 'Have Your Way' from Honest Conversations, Nichole launches her testimony song from the album, 'I Found Jesus,' to radio. The intimate verses swell towards a seismic chorus uplifted by her powerhouse vocals delivering this deeply personal single.

'This song is very much my story,' reveals Nichole. 'It's a reminder that no matter where you've been and what you've done, there is a God out there who loves you regardless.'

'I Found Jesus' Chorus

Every time I thought my world had reached an end

He picked me up and we started all over again

Second chances turned into hundreds

Cause He never gave up on me

I thought that I would never be worth the fight

But He showed up and loved me time after time

I thought that I didn't want to be alive

But I found my reason to breathe

When I found Jesus

In addition to 'Short Form Music Video,' Nichole's Honest Conversations gathers a 'Recorded Music Packaging of the Year' nod while her 'Our King Has Come' featuring Matt Maher garners a 'Christmas Recorded Song' 2026 Dove nomination. The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held Oct. 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Honest Conversations 2026 Fall Tour itinerary

10/22 Lancaster, PA

10/23 Plymouth, MA

10/24 Branford, CT

10/29 Fort Wayne, IN

10/20 Des Moines, IA

11/01 Kansas City, MO

11/05 Toronto, ON

11/06 Midland, MI

About Katy Nichole

Katy Nichole launched into the international music scene with her debut album in 2023, Jesus Changed My Life, which featured the No. 1 radio hits: RIAA Platinum 'In Jesus Name (God of Possible),' Recording Academy-highlighted 'Hold On' and RIAA Gold 'God Is In This Story.' She also received an American Music Award nomination, was named the Gospel Music Association's New Artist of the Year (2023) and received a K-LOVE Fan Award. She was further named a Billboard Chartbreaker and performed three times on the Grand Ole Opry. The debut success and ensuing Deluxe album featuring hit single, 'My God Can (feat. Naomi Raine),' all led to K-LOVE Radio Network tours, performing for hundreds-of-thousands of music fans on Winter Jam '24 and '26, two Universal Studio's Rock The Universe appearances and traveling coast-to-coast with artists like Chris Tomlin, Casting Crowns, Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Tauren Wells, CAIN and more. Her remarkable journey continues following the release of Honest Conversations, which sparked radio's No. 1, 'Have Your Way,' and Top 5 hit, 'When I Fall.'

About Centricity Music

The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005, the record label has built a reputation for long-term artist development, relationship-driven support and a mission to enable artists to create life-changing experiences for the world. Its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachael Lampa, Rachel Purcell, The Choir Room, and Unspoken. The label also helped establish and develop artists like Lauren Daigle, Aaron Shust, Downhere and others. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more information, visit centricitymusic.com.

Photo Credit: Carter Collins



Photo Credit: Carter Collins

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