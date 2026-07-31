Centricity Music Artists Earn 10 GMA Dove Awards Nominations

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Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing artists and songwriters have received 10 nominations for the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards, according to an announcement from the Gospel Music Association. Lauren Daigle leads the group with nods for Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for Let It Be A Hallelujah, while Katy Nichole, Brandon Heath, THE CHOIR ROOM and Paul Duncan also picked up nominations across multiple categories.

Pictured (l-r) are: Lauren Daigle, Katy Nichole, Brandon Heath, The Choir Room, and Paul Duncan.

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner, 12-time Dove Award winner and Multi-Platinum selling Lauren Daigle receives nominations for both Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for 'Let It Be A Hallelujah.'

RIAA Platinum-selling and 2023's New Artist of the Year Katy Nichole receives three nominations, including Short Form Music Video of the Year (Performance) for 'Have Your Way' from her acclaimed sophomore album, Honest Conversations, which additionally gathers a 'Recorded Music Packaging of the Year' nod.

Nichole and five-time GRAMMY-nominated, eight-time GMA Dove Award recipient and Platinum-selling singer / songwriter Brandon Heath each receive a Christmas Recorded Song nomination. She receives a nod for 'Our King Has Come' featuring Matt Maher and Heath gathers one for 'Long Expected,' which features Francesca Battistelli and is the title track from his acclaimed, full-length Christmas album released this past holiday season.

The Choir Room, led by three-time GRAMMY and twice Dove Award-winning songwriter and producer Dwan Hill, picks up two Traditional Gospel nominations for Love Never Fails and the album's title track, a No. 1 Mediabase and Billboard Gospel Airplay single.

Centricity Publishing songwriter Paul Duncan is nominated for two Rock Contemporary Recorded Songs, both 'idols,' which was recorded by Stephen Stanley, and 'No Survivors,' recorded by Jeremy Camp and featuring Skillet.

'We are grateful to see Centricity's artists and songwriters continue to be recognized by the Gospel Music Association for creating music that resonates with listeners around the world,' says Centricity Music CEO Caren Seidle. 'This recognition reflects their exceptional artistry, steadfast dedication and commitment alongside our entire staff to release music of enduring purpose and rooted in the foundational values woven into Centricity Music's culture.'

The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held Oct.6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and will air exclusively on TBN and TBN+ app and simulcast on SiriusXM The Message Oct. 9 at 7:30 and 10:00 pm ET. The awards show will be re-broadcast on TBN and the TBN+ app on Oct. 16 at the same times.

See below for the full list of Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing Dove Awards nominations:

Artist of the Year

Lauren Daigle

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

'Let It Be A Hallelujah,' Lauren Daigle, (Writers: Lauren Daigle, Jonas Myrin, Busbee)

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