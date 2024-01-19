Becky Hill Unveils New Single 'Never Be Alone' With Sonny Fodera

Becky Hill, who has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams and charted six #1 hits at U.S. dance radio, launches 2024 with “Never Be Alone” featuring fellow dance music trailblazer Sonny Fodera.

Released today by Astralwerks, the track draws upon Hill's influences from deep within the world of club culture. Her dancefloor diva topline mixed with Sonny Fodera's production provides an intoxicating rush of heavyweight dub bass, pounding beats, luminous synths and atmospheric breakdowns, allowing the drops to hit hard. Listen to “Never Be Alone” HERE.

Becky shot the official video for “Never Be Alone” in the mountains of Morocco. As she performs alone in the stunning natural landscape, the sun-kissed day turns to night and the environment takes on a mystical air with Hill surrounded by a circle of fire, amid five mirrored columns. View the video, directed by Remi Laudat and produced by Olwyn Fagan, HERE.

“‘Never Be Alone' was born out of a post-lockdown world where isolation and distance were forced upon the world,” Becky explains. ”With my partner and I both being in music, we really felt the full force of an imposed lockdown on the events industry. Our entire careers were in jeopardy and I really felt the downward spiral of someone I loved, who'd worked his entire adult life curating line ups for festivals and clubs. I wrote this song with my longtime collaborator Karen Poole (‘Remember,' ‘History' and ‘Disconnect'), drawing on inspiration from the time we lived apart, feeling helpless with his despair.”

She adds, “What I love about this single is that it has transcended lockdown and feels so relevant still in a time when we need to be there for each other now more than ever. I've been playing it in my live sets and it has been a joy watching the crowd's reaction. I'm excited to show people what Sonny Fodera has added to this anthem; he's one of the only people left in the dance space I haven't collaborated with yet and I can't wait to release this record alongside him.”

Australian-born, London-based artist Sonny Fodera's flair for powerful house music with palpable emotions has made him “one of the biggest draws in house” (Mixmag). The strength of his original productions and remixes have made him a go-to collaborator with world-renowned artists including Tiësto, Diplo, MK and 21 Savage, while his DJ sets pack venues the world over with UK headline shows at Brixton Academy and the Mayfield Depot in Manchester as well as festivals ranging from Coachella and Tomorrowland to Glastonbury and EDC Vegas.

Coming on the heels of 2023's “Side Effects” (with Lewis Thompson) and her Chase & Status collab, “Disconnect,” “Never Be Alone” fuels anticipation for Hill's forthcoming second album. Her 2023 U.S. tour was completely sold out and she also performed at numerous U.S. festivals, including Austin City Limits and CRSSD.

Demand for Hill's autumn 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour saw 80,000 of its 130,000 tickets sell-out in just three days, leading to the addition of a series of outdoor summer shows alongside select festival dates. Currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand, she will also play her debut headline tour of mainland Europe in April. Her upcoming UK and Ireland shows are listed below. See HERE for remaining tickets and a list of all scheduled international dates.

Described by David Guetta as “one of the very rare queens of dance of music,” Hill won back-to-back BRIT Awards in 2022 and 2023 for Best Dance Act. Her chart-smashing songs include “Run” with Galantis, “Crazy What Love Can Do” with David Guetta and Ella Henderson, “History” with Joel Corry and “Nothing Really Matters” with Tiësto. “Remember,” a collaboration with David Guetta from her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend, is certified Gold in the U.S.

British dance music icon Fatboy Slim recently helped Hill kicked off the second series of her “The Art Of Rave” podcast. Check out the episode HERE.

Becky Hill – UK & Ireland Tour Dates

JUNE

13th - Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14th - Cork, Musgrave Park

15th - Belfast, Belsonic

JULY

12th - Derby, Summer Sessions

AUGUST

7th-11th - Newquay, Boardmasters

9th - Newmarket, Racecourse

16th - Durham, Hardwick Festival

18th - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

24th - Cardiff, The Bay Series

25th - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29th - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30th - Sheffield, Rock ‘n' Roll Circus

31st - Margate, Dreamland

OCTOBER

12th - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

18th - Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, AO Arena

22nd - Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24th - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Photo Credit: Sam Neill