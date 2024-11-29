Beckah Amani Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'This is how I remember it'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burundian-Australian singer-songwriter Beckah Amani releases her highly-anticipated debut album, This is how I remember it. To mark the beginning of this new chapter, she has also shared “High On Loving You (Talk)” a mesmerising track that captures the album's blend of intimacy and emotional depth.

Produced by M-Phazes (Ruel, Eminem, Khalid), Jakwob (Little Simz, Nia Archives), Tevn (Jeshi, Joy Crookes, Celeste) and Beckah Amani, among others, This is how I remember it. centres on the emotional journey between two former lovers. Through heartfelt lyrics and vivid storytelling, Beckah explores how our inner world — shaped by past experiences, personal doubts and global events — affects our ability to give and receive affection. Blending Afro-soul, R&B and pop, the album’s lush production amplifies Beckah’s raw, vulnerable songwriting, crafting a sound that feels like a conversation between the heart and the world.



“High On Loving You (Talk)” carries an understated yet powerful groove that allows Beckah’s soulful vocals to take centre stage. Driven by lush harmonies, a gentle kick drum and delicate piano, the songwriter’s hook, “We don’t have to talk, I analyse you,” encapsulates the track’s quiet intensity, offering a glimpse into the vulnerability and complexity of love. There’s a sense of effortless connection in her lyrics, as Beckah explores the unspoken dynamics of a relationship where emotions speak louder than words.

From the heartfelt “Sober”, which reflects on internal struggles and the need for social accountability, to the playful “Superstar”, which tackles the delicate balance between self-protection and meaningful connections, the album is a powerful exploration of what it means to be human in a complex world. “Free Fall” takes that journey even further, capturing the honest moment of letting go and trusting where life will take you. With its velvety production and Beckah’s emotive vocals, the song feels like a quiet invitation to embrace uncertainty—whether in love, life or the spaces in between—and find freedom in surrender.



Beckah says on the record: “The album is a series of reflections and conversations between two people and how they remember certain moments and events in their relationship and things outside of it. Overall, the narrative of the album serves to open a dialogue about the experiences (past and present), personal inferences and insecurities that make it hard for us as people to give and receive love, and do healthy relationships well. I titled the album “This is how I remember it.” because memories are incredibly important and powerful. How we remember what we went through and what those around us go through, shape our reality, the world around us and what we believe about ourselves and others. I believe these themes and ideas are worth reflecting on because now more than ever, there is so much outside noise influencing how we see relationships, how we see ourselves and how we relate to others and their experiences. I believe to be loved is to be seen. We all deserve to be seen and accept that we are worth loving. I want people to remember that. There's always been a duality and dimension to who I am, the music I love and the stories I write about. My album is an extension of this - expressing my love for Afro, soul and R&B, pop and at the centre of it all, ‘vulnerable songwriting’. In essence my album is a sonic garden representing the different shades of the artists and person I am.”



Beckah recently joined the 7x Grammy Award-winning band Coldplay on stage for two nights at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium to perform her reimagined verse of their song “We Pray”. The songwriter also wrapped her Australian tour in support of Grammy-nominated, Platinum-selling artist Jorja Smith, and played highly-applauded showcases at SXSW Sydney.



Earlier this month, Beckah was featured on NME’s ‘The Cover’ and was named one of Vogue Australia’s ‘Vanguard’ Artists for 2024. Her previous singles, “Sober” (which featured Femi Koleoso of the Mercury Prize-winning Ezra Collective),“Superstar”, “Free Fall” and “Call Home” also saw support from the likes of The Face, NOTION, DIY Mag, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH, Wonderland, VIPER, BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1 and triple J.



Having spent a young lifetime in constant movement—from Tanzania, to rural, mountainside and city areas of Western Australia and Queensland, Beckah’s keen eye on identity and human experience plays out in song. From a musically enthusiastic household, Beckah’s father was a church choir conductor, and her mother played guitar, as they frequently delved into the family collection of East African sounds. Meanwhile, Amani’s older brother introduced Beckah to everything from Tracy Chapman, Kendrick Lamar to Queen and Nina Simone.



Already, Beckah Amani has captured widespread industry attention - most recently nominated for Emerging Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 APRA Awards. Last year, Beckah was named in the NME 100, spotlighted as an essential emerging artist to look out for in 2023, while 2022 saw her take home the APRA Professional Development Award for Popular Contemporary, plus the QMA Award for Emerging Artist of the Year in 2021 presented by triple j Unearthed.



Previous singles, including “Lebeka Leka” were produced by Josh Fountain (BENEE) and Tony Buchen (Troye Sivan, G Flip), and Beckah’s heartfelt debut EP, April, enjoyed extensive support from the likes of The Guardian, whynow, The Forty-Five and more, and was followed by industry live showcases at the likes of Bigsound and The Great Escape.

Photo Credit: Michelle Pitiris | She Is Aphrodite

