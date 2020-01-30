Beach Road Weekend Returns to Martha's Vineyard This July

Beach Road Weekend is back! The three-day music festival will return to Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven July 24th - 26th. Beach Road Weekend launched in 2019 with three days of music headlined by John Fogerty, Phil Lesh and Friends, Grace Potter and Dispatch. Now the festival is back with a full day of music added to Friday's schedule and special hotel packages for fans heading to the island for the entire weekend.

Fans will find several dramatic improvements that will enhance access to Beach Road for mainland visitors, and to make the experience of seeing the bands in Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury better than ever.

NEW CONCERT SITE EXPERIENCE

Based on feedback from Beach Road Weekend 2019 attendees, all reserved seating has been removed. General Admission ticket buyers will be able to get right up in front of the stage. See www.BeachRoadWeekend.com for details.

EARLY BIRD PRICING

Following the success of 2019, enthusiasm for the 2020 festival has been exceptional. As a reward for those who trust the Beach Road Weekend curators, festival organizers are offering a limited number of Early Bird Three-Day Passes, priced up to 25% off.

HOTEL PACKAGES

Created in partnership with Martha's Vineyard's Travel & Tourism industry, Beach Road 2020 debuts a custom built ticket and accommodations website created with the off-island visitor in mind. With only a few clicks, people can purchase a weekend stay at more than 10 of the island's best hotels and campgrounds which include passes to all three days of entertainment on Beach Road Weekend's stages. The partner hotels include Mansion House, Kelley House, Summercamp, The Sydney, The Richard, The Harbor View Hotel, The Christopher, Edgartown Inn, Island Inn, MV Family Campgrounds, and NobNocket. Hotel packages begin at $662 and include a three night stay and two three-day General Admission passes. Additional GA weekend passes can be added at checkout. Passes can also be upgraded to GA+ or VIP at an additional cost. All packages can be purchased online at www.BeachRoadWeekendPackages.com.

"We have created partnerships across the island so that our fans can stay on Martha's Vineyard," said Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. "We want to give fans the opportunity to explore more of the place I love and call home as they make Beach Road Weekend part of their Martha's Vineyard experience."

FERRY TRANSPORTATION

Fans looking to head to Beach Road Weekend from the mainland will be able to take the SeaStreak Fast Ferry round trip from New Bedford, MA to Martha's Vineyard. Special service back to the mainland is offered each night, departing from Oak Bluffs one hour after the music stops. Fans can buy a special Beach Road Weekend Express pass for $80 for a guaranteed round-trip seat on the ferry. Festival goers can select their date and time of travel and reserve their spot at www.beachroadweekendpackages.com.

PACKAGING AND TICKET OPTIONS

This year, fans can choose either General Admission, General Admission Plus, or the VIP Beach Club package, Beach Club options include premium field level viewing, access to the Beach Club shaded lounge with luxury furnishings and private air conditioned restrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks, as well as exclusive food options. The General Admission Plus package includes access to an exclusive area with air conditioned restrooms, complimentary WI-FI, and a shaded "Chill Zone." General Admission packages are available online now, and parents can purchase weekend passes for children 12 and under, for $150. A limited number of Single day passes will be available at a date to be announced.

MARTHA'S VINEYARD RESIDENT OPPORTUNITIES

Beach Road Weekend is proud to build upon a successful partnership established in 2019 with island retailers to become Official Beach Road Weekend Ticket Outlets. The Beach Road Merchant Partnership program offered specially priced tickets to people on island when they bought in person at an Official Beach Road Weekend Merchant Partner outlet. Thousands of islanders took advantage of the discounted tickets, patronized the local businesses as a result, helping local businesses drive traffic into their shops. Proceeds from each ticket purchased thru the locals program were shared with the respective shop. As in 2019, Martha's Vineyard residents and others visiting the island will have the opportunity to purchase specially priced Beach Road Weekend packages with no service charges thru select MV outlets beginning on February 10, 2020. The list of outlets will be revealed at www.BeachRoadWeekend.com on February 8, 2020.





