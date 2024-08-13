Bay Area Group Cardboard People Releases 'Falling Awake' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Area group Cardboard People shares “falling awake” alongside the announcement of their concept album, Tigress Lane due October 25 featuring collaborations with Del the Funky Homosapien, Caitlin Cobb-Vialet, and Ellie Stokes.

The single is the continuation of the previous song on the album called, "Outkast," tackling ego, pride, and the insanity of repeating the same mistakes, mirroring the challenges in balancing career and personal growth.

Tigress Lane is a testament to the group’s diverse and experimental spirit that captures the raw musical talent and soulful, engaging songwriting and production that define Jim Greer (he/him) and Yunoka Berry’s (she/they) partnership. The 15 tracks offer authentic, soulful songs that showcase Cardboard People's signature sound with several tracks co-produced and co-written by Sam Lasko (ManorOfAnimals.) Their creative journey, including a songwriting trip to Jamaica in early 2024, has culminated in an album that is both innovative and unmistakably theirs.

The album is also a deeply personal and evocative album inspired by Berry’s and Greer’s transformative experiences on a street in Jamaica bearing the same name. Berry found solace and spiritual recharge on Tigress Lane, a haven away from the hustle and bustle of American life. Her connection to Jamaica, despite not being of Jamaican descent, runs deep through her family’s love and respect for the culture. For Greer the street symbolized the culmination of a decade of recurring dreams and the search for an ideal musical partnership.

Their journey on Tigress Lane, marked by serendipitous encounters with places from Greer’s dreams, fueled their creative synergy. The album reflects their vulnerability and camaraderie, aiming to challenge and innovate rather than conform to commercial expectations.

“This album represents a more cohesive effort compared to our first, as we’ve grown together musically and discovered our commonalities,” said Berry. “We aim to provoke thought, challenge conventions, and deliver exceptional music.”

“Our self-titled debut introduced us, but ‘Tigress Lane’ shows we’ve arrived somewhere significant,” adds Greer. “We curated the songs meticulously, showcasing Yunoka’s voice and my production and writing skills, with contributions from friends and family.”

Tigress Lane Track Listing:

Afterlife ft. Del the Funky Homosapien

Interlude - Spacecraft Landing

Outkast

Interlude - Recurring Dream

falling awake

Can You Change

Interlude - Jim, Look Up!

Tout La C'est Le Monde

A.I LOVE

Interlude - Intergalactic Battle

Moonlite

Hover

Interlude - Tigris Speaks

Smash!

My Own Sickness

The group will bring their dynamic and moving live performance with their ace rhythm section, including Rhonda Kinard on bass and Genesis Valentine on drums locally to the Bay Area starting at Patiochella on August 24 followed by Rickshaw Shop on August 29, Ever Higher Festival on September 21 and Golden Gate Park Bandshell on October 21.

TOUR DATES:

08/24 – Richmond, CA @ Patiochella

08/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Ever Higher Fest at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Park Bandshell

Cardboard People, a dynamic Bay Area group founded in 2020 by Chicago native singer Yunoka Berry and Bay Area producer Jim Greer, has been creating a buzz with their high-energy performances and eclectic pop sound. Known for Berry’s gale-force vocals and their innovative musical approach, Cardboard People has carved out a unique space in the Bay Area music scene. Their live performances have graced venues from the SFMOMA to Downtown First Thursdays with Noisepop, captivating audiences with their visceral and engaging shows. The group has performed with Allen Stone, Andrew St James, Ellie Stokes, Del the funky homosapien, Domino from Hieroglyphics, Kaeli hertz and Angelo Moore (Fishbone) and Tim Carter.

Photo Credit: Julie Schucard

Comments