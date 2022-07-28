Bay Area Artist Chow Mane Drops New Visual 'What's My Name'

Bay area recording artist Chow Mane is back and better than ever with a captivating and colorful new visual entitled "What's My Name". Inspired by the underground Asian subculture on the west coast, the new track offers a high energy instrumental paired with strong lyrical prowess and a unique sample by Japanese producer Zuma. The flip on the popular EDM track "Satisfaction" is extremely catchy, as we're introduced to Chow Mane's signature video style.

art. Sometimes sweet and sometimes bitter (but always tasty), the flavors in Chow Mane's music range from lighthearted and cheeky to melodic and sobering. Chow Mane combines infectious delivery, playful vocals, and complete soundscapes to create a fine balance between West Coast hip-hop, R&B and pop.

Chow Mane earned national recognition for his sonic versatility - being able to switch between the crooning storytelling in his nostalgic single "WOES IN THE 510" to the cultural wordplay in his viral hit "ABG." Fans quickly latched onto Chow's bouncy delivery and raspy vocals, and he produced a series of viral singles such as "Candy (What's The Word)," "Tasty!," and "San Jose." Soon enough, Chow began to prove his worldwide appeal, emerging in Asian and Latin American markets through collaborations with Bay Area artists like Guapdad 4000 and Lil B.

Watch the official music video for "What's My Name" below!