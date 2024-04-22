Baroness Add New Dates to U.S. Summer Tour In Support of Latest Album 'Stone'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baroness continue to add new tour dates in support of their latest album, STONE, with the U.S. getting a new round of Summer outings in support of the critically-acclaimed collection.

In a statement, Baroness said “We are gearing up for our first big summer tour in the U.S. in five years, and we’re incredibly exciting to be playing so many cities that we have never played before, and returning to so many that we haven’t spent nearly enough time visiting. Come out and join us! Till the wheels fall off…”

Tickets for the newly announced U.S. dates are on-sale this Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

The band is also offering a STONE pre-show experience, which includes one general admission ticket, a three-song pre-show acoustic performance, one exclusive art print (printed by Nightswim), a Baroness slipmat, commemorative VIP laminate, the ability to have two Baroness items signed, and early entry to the venue, as well as a dedicated VIP host. VIP packages info is available HERE.

Baroness – U.S. Summer Tour dates

May 31 Portland, ME State Theatre

June 1 Norwalk, CT District Music Hall

June 2 Rochester, NY Essex

June 4 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

June 5 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre

June 7 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

June 8 Palatine, IL Durty Nellie’s

June 9 Chicago, IL House of Blues

June 10 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

June 12 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

June 14 Memphis, TN Growlers

June 15 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

June 17 Little Rock, AR The Hall

June 18 Nashville, TN The Basement East

June 19 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 21 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

June 22 Charlottesville, VA The Jefferson Theater

June 23 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

June 24 Millvale, PA Mr. Small’s Theater

June 26 Patchogue, NY 89 North

June 27 Bensalem, PA Broken Goblet

June 30 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater

The band continue their Summer trek with the Sweet Oblivion Tour, Baroness’ first European tour in support of STONE. Tickets for all European dates are on-sale now.

Baroness – European Summer Tour dates

July 24 Vienna, AT Simm City

July 26 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock *

July 28 Zagreb, HR Vintage Industrial Bar

July 30 Budapest, HU A38 Ship

August 1 Transylvania, RO Rockstadt Extreme *

August 2 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air *

August 3 Karlsruhe, DE Substage

August 5 Saarbrucken, DE Garage

August 6 Aschaffenburg, DE Colos-Saal

August 8 Hradec Kralové, CZ Brutal Assault *

August 9 Leipzig, DE Werk 2

August 11 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air *

August 13 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

August 15 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent *

August 16 Southampton, UK The 1865

August 18 Carhaix, FR Motocultor Festival *

*-Festival appearance

Recorded in a remote cabin on the border of Pennsylvania and New York, Baroness’ self-produced STONE marked a shift for the band, with Baroness self-producing the 10-song album in a departure from their recent collections. At the time of the album announcement, John Baizley explained that “an important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves. It’s all about the willingness to take risks. So we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. STONE is a lot more alive, more direct.”

Featured on recent covers of Kerrang!, Revolver, Rock Zone and Rock Tribune, critics and fans have embraced Baroness’ DIY approach. Pitchfork said “Baroness remain one of the most remarkable and capable bands at the intersection of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelia,” while Metal Hammer noted “Baroness’ sixth studio album is another wonderful journey through myriad emotions.”

About Baroness

Founded in 2003, Baroness is John Baizley (vocals/guitar), Gina Gleason (guitar), Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums). The Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn foursome have released six full-length albums to date: STONE (2023), Gold & Grey (2019), Purple (2015), Yellow & Green (2012), Blue Record (2009), and the Red Album (2007). Throughout their career, they’ve garnered widespread acclaim, with the band’s albums regularly featured on year-end best of lists, and 2017 seeing their first GRAMMY® nomination. On their most recent album, STONE, Pitchfork said they “remain one of the most remarkable and capable bands at the intersection of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelia.” Brooklyn Vegan described the 10-song collection as “Baroness at their most alive and direct,” while Revolver added: “STONE… is a wild ride, full of triumphant sludge metal, and soaring, shoegazing progressive rock.”

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildi