Barny Fletcher Releases New Single 'Intergirlactic'

Today, London artist Barny Fletcher has released radiant new single, "Intergirlactic." The new track is a precursor to Barny's forthcoming new mixtape, JETPACK, due out October 19. Listen to "Intergirlactic" now here.

Blending slick melodic runs with a driving hip-hop pulse that creates a perfect canvas for Barny's impeccable flow, "Intergirlactic" is the latest pop gem from the rising artist whose dexterity knows no bounds. Describing the track, Barny notes: "I was scrolling through beats made by this producer called MBWAV. I found him on Youtube. Work is crazy good. The word intergalactic itself was one that I was desperate to use before anyone else did. I was honestly surprised that Jamiroquai Or Pharrell hadn't taken it already. I think I wrote about six songs called intergirlactic before I came to this one." On the song's official video, Barny adds: "The name led the way. I always thought it sounded cool, so I knew I wanted to tie in space themes along the idea of this girl who feels totally unattainable."

Barny Fletcher has seen a meteoric rise since his debut, garnering support from BBC's Radio 1, Australia's Triple J, and features everywhere from a collaboration on the latest DJ Shadow album, a Euro 2020 fashion design campaign with Umbro, as well as inclusion on the soundtrack for Michaela Coel's HBO series I May Destroy You. Today's new single comes on the heels of previous track "Backstroke," which landed on Spotify's New Music Friday and has already racked up 250K Spotify plays since its release last month. Barny first started teasing the forthcoming JETPACK mixtape late last year with "Breakfast at Isabel's," which featured a playful video co-directed by Barny himself, and then followed with track "90s Baby" this summer.

A budding pop prodigy with undeniable charisma, Barny Fletcher first debuted in 2019 with singles "Christ Flow" and "Blu Skyes," which set the stage for his hotly-tipped debut project, CANVAS2033, and its follow-up, BOZO. The releases sparked support from BBC Radio 1 on their 'Introducing Playlist,' leading to a prestigious performance slot at the BBC Introducing Stage at Radio 1 Big Weekend. He has also played a sold out London headline show as well as festival appearances at Lollapalooza Paris, Reading & Leeds, and The Great Escape.

Growing up in a small Somerset, UK village to a photographer father, filmmaker mother, and very little else to occupy his hyperactive nature other than an eclectic record collection, Barny delved into the catalogs of artists such as The Kinks, Eminem, Bob Dylan, and Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, a chaotic fusion that still influences him today. Getting his start uploading weekly tracks to SoundCloud, Barny's sound has evolved into a kaleidoscopic mix of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and disco, alongside a distinct lyrical take on the absurdity of the everyday. He has landed on Spotify's NMF UK playlist 7 times, has seen Front Left, Our Generation, and Free Form (including the cover!) Spotify placements, as well as on Apple Music's New Music Daily. Outside of music, Barny enjoys developing his fashion brand 'Verlimont,' a passion project of which he enjoys sourcing quality materials and even hand-applying finishing touches himself.