Bandsintown Offers Artists Free Fast Track Access To Twitch's Live Streaming Monetization Tools

Top global events discovery and marketing platform Bandsintown now offers free access to Twitch's monetization tools for musicians unable to perform live during the coronavirus shutdown. Rolling out this week, artists registered with Bandsintown for Artists who have more than 2,000 followers on Bandsintown Concerts are eligible to be fast-tracked to monetize their live streaming performances on Twitch via paid fan subscriptions, as well as having the opportunity for fans to cheer artists on with Bits.

Developing artists are suffering the most from the lack of live music revenue, which normally accounts for 80% of their income. Bandsintown already provides its 530,000 registered artists with the ability to reach the 55 million fans registered on the platform at no cost. Bandsintown artists interested in fast-tracking their streaming monetization potential on Twitch can sign up or learn more about the opportunity here.

"Musicians and bands have been hit hard, so we are proud to offer them this new revenue opportunity," said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown Managing Partner. "Like all Bandsintown For Artists services, the ability to directly message fans, alert them when artists go live and, now, to benefit from fast-tracking Twitch monetization will be 100% free. We are all in this together."

"Twitch continues to be a great place for artists to perform and connect with their fans live," said Mike Olson, Twitch VP, Head of Music. "We're excited to partner with Bandsintown to provide artists not only the best live streaming experience, but an opportunity for our community to support them with monetization tools that aren't offered elsewhere."

Bandsintown just launched WATCH LIVE to help artists schedule live events on their favorite live streaming platforms and promote them to their fans. Last week more than 84,500 unique viewers tuned in to the launch of the Bandsintown LIVE channel on Twitch for a live performance, from South Africa, by pioneering DJ and producer Black Coffee. Bandsintown is hosting the Bandsintown LIVE Music Marathon this Thursday March 26 and Friday March 27, which will showcase 16 acts over two days performing live to benefit the MusiCares COVID relief fund. More information can be found here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories