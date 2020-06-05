Bandsintown LIVE Resumes Programming with Daily Livestreaming Concerts

Last week, Bandsintown LIVE went dark in support of "BlackOutTuesday" and stayed dark for the rest of the week.

As programming resumes, Bandsintown and Bandsintown LIVE pledge to use our platform in support of economic and social justice for all and to deepen the diversity of our programming across all channels.

Throughout the month of June, Bandsintown LIVE will raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund while also giving artists a chance to donate directly to a social justice charity or organization of their choice.

As a company, we are listening, we are learning, and we are committed to doing the work required to effect lasting change.

Watch Bandsintown LIVE at live.bandsintown.com

MONDAY - JUNE 8 - OUTSKIRTS

HOST: Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Jaimee Harris

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Crys Matthews

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Kyshona Armstrong

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Wild Ponies

TUESDAY - JUNE 9 - DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TBA

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT David Hugo

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Birthh

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA

WEDNESDAY - JUNE 10 - OUTSKIRTS

HOST: Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Kira Small

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Roanoke

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Caleb Caudle

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Raye Zaragoza

THURSDAY - JUNE 11 - ALL THE VIBES

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TBA

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Varun

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Karen Harding

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Atish

FRIDAY - JUNE 12 - #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TBA

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Josie Dunne

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Prinze George

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA

Related Articles View More Music Stories