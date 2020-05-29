Bandsintown Announces Live Listings For June 1-5

Bandsintown LIVE presents another amazing week of genre-themed live streams. Starting this week each day's performances will be rebroadcast at 9 PM ET.



This Week's Highlights



Wednesday on Bandsintown LIVE FUSION: To celebrate Myd's new single "Together We Stand," the Ed Banger Records family will be throwing a release party live from their basement. Catch sets from Busy P, Myd, Breakbot, Sam Tiba, and more on Bandsintown LIVE.

Friday on Bandsintown LIVE #MOSTLIKED: Performances by PUBLIC, the Cincinnati Trio behind their viral TikTok hit, "Make You Mine," as well as New Hope Club whose self-titled debut album dropped earlier this year.

MONDAY - JUNE 1 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Heather Mae

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Charley Crockett

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Liz Longley

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Shane Smith & the Saints

Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT



TUESDAY - JUNE 2 - Bandsintown LIVE DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT John-Robert

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Josie Dunne

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Olivia Lunny

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Anna Shoemaker

Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT



WEDNESDAY - JUNE 3 - Bandsintown LIVE FUSION

Myd Together We Stand Release Party

Busy P, Myd, Breakbot, Sam Tiba, and friends

Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT



THURSDAY - JUNE 4 - Bandsintown LIVE ALL THE VIBES

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Sad Money

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Varun

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Karen Harding

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT ATISH

Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

FRIDAY - JUNE 5 - Bandsintown LIVE #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Carlie Hanson

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT PUBLIC

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT New Hope Club

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Qveen Herby

Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

