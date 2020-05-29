Bandsintown Announces Live Listings For June 1-5
Bandsintown LIVE presents another amazing week of genre-themed live streams. Starting this week each day's performances will be rebroadcast at 9 PM ET.
This Week's Highlights
Wednesday on Bandsintown LIVE FUSION: To celebrate Myd's new single "Together We Stand," the Ed Banger Records family will be throwing a release party live from their basement. Catch sets from Busy P, Myd, Breakbot, Sam Tiba, and more on Bandsintown LIVE.
Friday on Bandsintown LIVE #MOSTLIKED: Performances by PUBLIC, the Cincinnati Trio behind their viral TikTok hit, "Make You Mine," as well as New Hope Club whose self-titled debut album dropped earlier this year.
MONDAY - JUNE 1 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Heather Mae
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Charley Crockett
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Liz Longley
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Shane Smith & the Saints
Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT
TUESDAY - JUNE 2 - Bandsintown LIVE DISCOVERY
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT John-Robert
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Josie Dunne
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Olivia Lunny
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Anna Shoemaker
Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT
WEDNESDAY - JUNE 3 - Bandsintown LIVE FUSION
Myd Together We Stand Release Party
Busy P, Myd, Breakbot, Sam Tiba, and friends
Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT
THURSDAY - JUNE 4 - Bandsintown LIVE ALL THE VIBES
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Sad Money
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Varun
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Karen Harding
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT ATISH
Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT
FRIDAY - JUNE 5 - Bandsintown LIVE #MOSTLIKED
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Carlie Hanson
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT PUBLIC
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT New Hope Club
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Qveen Herby
Rebroadcast at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT
Watch Bandsintown LIVE at live.bandsintown.com