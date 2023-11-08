Bambounou, NVST, Konduku, Flore & More Featured on 'Maloca, Vol. 2' Compilation

maloca records presents diverse lineup on vol. 2 compilation

Nov. 08, 2023

Bambounou, NVST, Konduku, Flore & More Featured on 'Maloca, Vol. 2' Compilation

Founded almost four years ago, Le Motel's Maloca Records has excelled in world-building as it tirelessly brings together some of the best and most innovative artists from different pockets of the club community around the world. This is showcased most notably through the compilation series which returns for its second volume on the 8th December as it combines both established and breakthrough artists.  

Across 17 tracks, Maloca, Vol. 2 features both label family and exciting debuts with the likes of Farsight, Griffit Vigo, and DJ JM returning to the imprint. The rest of the compilation sees knockout contributions from the likes of Bambounou, Flore, Konduku, Tristan Arp, NVST, De Grandi, Neida, Cheb Runner, Malo2k, Leese, Ultima Esuna & Destrata, Mika Oki, M I M I and Space Drum Meditation.

Whilst these artists may be from different cities across the pond, they all have something in common - they are leading the way for the next wave of club music. Whether that's the riotous sounds of NVST, Griffit Vigo's ever-evolving landscape of gqom, Tristan Arp's signature insect-inspired soundscape, the emerging Brussels-based artists M I M I and Mika Oki or the trippy, introspective melodies of Konduku and Space Drum Meditation. Maloca, Vol. 2, captures a mind-melting moment in time. 

The artwork is by Brussels-based painter Anastasia Bay who's work presents a renewed vision of the human figure.  Oscillating between abstraction and figuration, Anastasia Bay's work is all about contrast and balance. The choice of a precise fragment of reality in her works dissolves any narration.






