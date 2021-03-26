Bailey Callahan Sets June 4 For New Album

Bailey Callahan is celebrating her 21st birthday week by announcing June 4, 2021 as the release date for her new album The A & B Sides. The diverse collection of nine songs will be available digitally on Pink Mustang, LLC. A limited-edition vinyl album will also be released through BaileyCallahan.com. For this Florida native, the new album highlights both musical and personal maturity through a crazy year.

"I learned a lot about myself and others over the last year," said Bailey. "This album is about growth and self-discovery. I call it The A and B Sides because I wanted each song to have it's own moment. I didn't want to make a cohesive album and have all the songs sound the same. If I wanted one song to sound like Bonnie Raitt and the next to sound like Eric Church...I wanted to be able to do exactly that. My main goal for this album was to make cool art and great music. This album is 100% my story."

Bailey wrote four of the songs solo and partnered with Jared Anderson, Johnny Clawson, Davis Branch and Kyle Sturrock on the remaining five. The album was produced by Robbie Artress (Priscilla Block).

The hard-driving "Bitter," which is featured on Spotify's "New Music Nashville" playlist, was the first release from The A & B Sides. The second release, "New," came out sooner than expected after Bailey presented her fans with a challenge. She told her fans, affectionately known as CallaFans, she would release a new song if they helped her get over 26,000 Instagram followers before her 21st birthday. The goal was surpassed in four days! American Songwriter highlighted "New" in their popular "Daily Discovery" feature, which can be read here.

Bailey has amassed an incredible 52,000+ organic Facebook followers through releasing compelling music and playing over 300 dates in the two years leading up to the 2020 lockdown. She has been back on the road playing at least twice a week for several months.