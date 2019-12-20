Bad Religion Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  
Bad Religion Announces 2020 Tour Dates

American punk rock band "Bad Religion" have announced tour dates for 2020.

See the full list below!

Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, Brian Baker, Mike Dimkich, and Jamie Miller make up the band, who will play 18 dates on this upcoming North American tour.

Alkaline Trio joins them for all dates.

Bad Religion-Alkaline Trio 2020 Tour Dates

3/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
3/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
3/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
3/30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
4/1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
4/2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
4/4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
4/6 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA
4/7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
4/8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
4/10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Convention Hall
4/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
4/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
4/14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
4/17 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
4/18 - Chicago, IL - Radius
4/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club

Listen to "Sorrow" here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Trilane Team Up with Fellow Swedish Producer Felicity for Classic Progressive House Gem 'Come Back Down'
  • Tone Bell Developing New CBS Comedy
  • Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera & More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week
  • YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL Classical Music Special A Smash Hit For The Holidays On PBS