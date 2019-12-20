Bad Religion Announces 2020 Tour Dates

American punk rock band "Bad Religion" have announced tour dates for 2020.

See the full list below!

Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, Brian Baker, Mike Dimkich, and Jamie Miller make up the band, who will play 18 dates on this upcoming North American tour.

Alkaline Trio joins them for all dates.

Bad Religion-Alkaline Trio 2020 Tour Dates

3/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

3/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

3/30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

4/1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

4/2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

4/4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

4/6 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

4/7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

4/8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

4/10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Convention Hall

4/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

4/17 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

4/18 - Chicago, IL - Radius

4/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club

Listen to "Sorrow" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories