Bad Bad Hats Debut 'Walkman' Single

Today, Minneapolis' beloved indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats shares new single "Walkman" via Under The Radar. Recently signed to Don Giovanni Records, the band will release their upcoming album Walkman on September 17. Full of memorable melodies, sweet harmonies, and a simple yet fun beat, the band pays a nostalgic tribute to their love of rock music on the title-track. Despite it's lyrical praise for "heavy metal, rock and roll", the mid-tempo tune owes as much to pop and country traditions as it does the rock canon. While breathing exuberant joy and her singular sense of humor into every syllable, songwriter Kerry Alexander (guitar/vocals) brings personal storytelling and wit into multi-layered lyrics, while wailing on bouncing guitar lines and infectious riffs with bandmates Chris Hoge (bass) and Con Davison (drums).

Kerry shares, "I love music's special power to transport us to certain places and times in our lives. 'Walkman' is inspired by that. It's about having a feeling so strong for someone that whenever you're falling in love, it brings you back to being with that person. This song was just a voice memo when we went into the studio and the direction it took was a pleasant surprise. It ended up being one of our favorite songs on the album."

Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, the trio's music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. Searing power-pop lead single "Detroit Basketball" created critical anticipation across BrooklynVegan, The Current, Minneapolis Star Tribune, FLOOD Magazine, Stereogum, Fluxblog, We All Want Someone To Shout For, and more. Walkman is the group's fourth time working with producer Brett Bullion, including their previous two LPs, Psychic Reader and Lightning Round, and the Wide Right EP. Bullion and the band use the studio as an instrument, resulting in their most polished work to date.

Bad Bad Hats Tour Dates

August 12: Spring Green, WI @ sty Barn

September 22: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

September 23: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

September 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

September 25: Des Moines, IA @ xBk

October 7: St. Cloud, MN @ Pioneer Place

October 8: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company

October 9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

October 15: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

October 19: Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

October 20: Columbus, OH @ Natalie's

October 21: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

October 22: Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

October 23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

October 24: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

October 26: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

October 27: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 28: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 29: Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage

October 30: Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre

October 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

November 2: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

November 3: Albany, NY @ The Linda

November 4: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

November 5: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

November 6: Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

November 7: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

November 18: Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

November 19: Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

November 20: Chicago, IL @ Schubas

December 2: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

December 3: Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

December 4: Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewing

Photo Credit: Zoe Prinds-Flash