BON JOVI to Expand FOREVER TOUR With Global Stadium Dates

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Bon Jovi, the GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, announced additional dates for the band's FOREVER TOUR, bringing its return to live touring to stadiums across the UK, North America, Canada and Australia.

The newly announced dates come on the heels of Bon Jovi's recent return to the stage this year with sold-out shows across two continents including 9 magical Madison Square Garden shows, 3 iconic Wembley Stadium shows plus extraordinary stadium shows in Edinburgh and Dublin. Critics and fans alike praised the band's energy, musicianship and Jon Bon Jovi's commanding stage presence throughout the tour.

'The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years,' said Jon Bon Jovi. 'From Madison Square Garden to Scotland, Ireland, and England, the energy and joy we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To look out and see thousands of faces singing along with us, night after night, is something we'll never take for granted. We're grateful for every one of you, and now we're taking that celebration around the world in 2027, with more cities, more countries, and a whole lot more nights to remember. We can't wait to see you out there!'

2027 Forever Tour Dates

Thursday, March 4 — Melbourne, Australia — Marvel Stadium

Thursday, March 11 — Sydney Olympic Park, Australia — Accor Stadium

Thursday, June 24 — London, UK — BST Hyde Park

Thursday, July 15 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, July 21 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field Stadium

Wednesday, July 28 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Wednesday, August 4 — Toronto, ON Canada — Rogers Stadium

North America tickets: Fans can register now at BonJovi.com for access to the artist presale, beginning Wednesday, October 28 at 10am local time. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, ahead of the general onsale on Friday, October 30 at 10am local time at BonJovi.com.

UK and Australia tickets: Presale and general onsale dates and times vary by market. Visit BonJovi.com for local ticketing details and more information.

About Bon Jovi

Over an illustrious career spanning more than four decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

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