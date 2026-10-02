Madam Radar Releases LIVE FROM ANTONE'S Live Album

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Austin-based Americana/rock band Madam Radar has announced the release of Live From Antone's, out Friday, October 2. Arriving as the group celebrates 10 years together, the album showcases the dynamic live sound that has made Madam Radar a standout in Austin's music scene.

Made up of two siblings, Kelly Green (lead guitar, vocals) and Kody Lee (drums, vocals), alongside their spouses, Jace Cadle (rhythm guitar, vocals) and Violet Lea (bass, vocals), Madam Radar brings a rare kind of connection to the stage. All four members contribute as songwriters and trade vocals, while their four-part harmonies and natural musical interplay reflect a decade of creating and performing together. On Live From Antone's, that connection takes center stage, capturing the spontaneity and excitement of the band's acclaimed live show.

Since forming in Austin, Madam Radar has built a reputation for their high-energy performances and blend of Americana roots and rock 'n' roll spirit. The band has earned two Sonic Guild grants and made history as the first Austin band to perform at the Moody Center arena. They have opened for high-caliber acts such as Bon Jovi, Lukas Nelson, 3 Doors Down, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, and more.

With Live From Antone's, Madam Radar celebrates a decade of music and the kind of onstage chemistry that can only come from years of growing and touring together as a family band.

Live From Antone's is available on all digital platforms. For more information, visit www.MadamRadar.com.

About Madam Radar

Madam Radar is a high-energy Texas-bred Americana rock band and a family affair. Known for their infectious 4-part harmonies, hard-hitting guitar solos, and memorable original songs, the band is comprised of brother/sister, Kelly Green (lead guitar/vocals) and Kody Lee (drums/vocals), and each of their spouses Jace Cadle (rhythm guitar/vocals) and Violet Lea (bass/vocals). Four formidable musicians, vocalists, and songwriters in their own right, together Kelly, Jace, Kody, and Violet deliver a dynamic fueled by Texas soul and undeniable chemistry.

The Austin-based quartet has shared the stage with rock and roll icons and Texas legends alike, including Bon Jovi, Lukas Nelson, 3 Doors Down, Candlebox, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, Arc Angels, Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson. They are a two-time Sonic Guild (formerly Black Fret) Grant recipient and were the first Austin-based band to perform at the Moody Center arena in Austin, TX.

Their album, MOTEL, produced by GRAMMY-winner Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, captures nearly a decade of life on the road — a love letter to late nights, long highways, and the stories you write along the way. With the spirit of Americana and the swagger of rock 'n' roll, Madam Radar continues to bring their electric live energy to over 50 shows a year across the country. For more information on upcoming tour dates and new music, visit www.MadamRadar.com.

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