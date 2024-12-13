BNYX®️ Taps Lil Yachty for Second Single 'Smoking in the Rain'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The increasingly legendary producer and songwriter BNYX®️ drops his second official single, “Smoking in the Rain” featuring Lil Yachty. Already snagging the “Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive” title from Complex in 2023, BNYX®️ has become one of the most sought-after in the game, crafting tracks for the likes of Yeat, Travis Scott, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Uzi Vert. BNYX®️ has previously produced records with Lil Yachty including “Bad Cameo”, “Three Six Talks” and more – now stepping into his own as an artist for this official collaboration.

“Smoking in the Rain” follows the release of BNYX®️’s genre-shredding debut single, “GO AGAIN” featuring Yeat and a powerful sample from shoegazing alt-rock band Superheaven. Watch the “GO AGAIN” video, which has surpassed 2 million views, HERE.

BNYX®️’s two singles follow his spring signing with Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records — a crowning moment after a massive year for the multi-hyphenate. In 2023, he produced 8 tracks on Yeat’s No. 4 charting album AftërLyfe as well as Drake’s standalone single “Search & Rescue” (which hit No. 2 on the Hot 100) and multiple tracks on his For All the Dogs album including the No. 1 hit “Slime You Out” with SZA — all of which scored him 7 whopping weeks atop Billboard’s Top Rap Producers chart. Before the year was out, he had racked up collaborations with Lil Tecca, The Kid Laroi, Quavo, Vert, Scott, and Minaj.

ABOUT BNYX®️:

BNYX®️’s story is one of true self-actualization. Since scoring his first major credit for Ty Dolla $ign in 2017, BNYX®️ has worked to become a malleable talent – one of the most versatile and dynamic of his generation with a sonic style impossible to pin down. In the last two years alone, he’s made raw punk rock with Fousheé, propulsive reggaeton for Travis Scott, and slinky ‘80s-style R&B for Zack Fox.

Already part of the wildly successful production collective Working on Dying, BNYX®️ saw his first major career breakthrough in 2022 when he partnered with Yeat to produce multiple tracks on EP Lyfë, including hit Lil Uzi Vert collaboration “Flawless”. After the release of Lyfe, BNYX®️ went on to produce nearly half of the 22-song tracklist for Yeat’s third studio album AftërLyfe, the blockbuster project which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 2023. From there, BNYX®️ became one of the most in-demand producers in hip-hop, going on to collaborate with rap superstar Drake, producing several tracks on Drake’s album For All the Dogs, including the smash Yeat collaboration “IDGAF” and executive producing the It’s All A Blur Tour, working on sound design and recreating tour versions of the records that hit harder and stronger within each venue. BNYX®️’s work with Drake led him to re-enter Billboard’s ‘Hot 100 Producers’ chart in October of last year, landing him the spot as No. 1 producer in the U.S. for the first time. He simultaneously debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100 Songwriters’ chart, for his work as a co-writer on all six of the charted songs he produced. To date, BNYX®️ has spent 7 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s ‘Top Rap Producers’ chart, 7 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s ‘Top R&B / Hip-Hop Producers’ chart, and even landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s ‘Top Gospel Producers’ chart.

Now, BNYX®️ is ready to take the next step in his career, signing a deal with Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corporation (via Field Trip Recordings / Capitol Records) to ready a debut album that showcases the true breadth of his musical ambitions.

ABOUT LIL YACHTY:

Lil Yachty is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Atlanta Georgia. He’s released five studio albums, with his most recent being Let’s Start Here., a psychedelic alternative rock album released in January of 2023 and debuted as #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums list, #9 on Billboard’s Top 200 list, was the #1 Album on Apple Music, and has received over 60 million streams in the first two months. He made his Saturday Night Live (SNL) musical guest debut April 1st of 2023, he graced the cover of Billboard magazine’s 2023 March issue, and has also made multiple appearances on film and TV.

