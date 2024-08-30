BLACKSTARKIDS Release 'SOULMATEZ!' Single; Detail 'Saturn Dayz' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gen-Z upstarts BLACKSTARKIDS have released their new single and video “SOULMATEZ!” alongside the announcement of their upcoming sixth studio album Saturn Dayz, touching down to earth on September 20 via Dirty Hit. The lead single “SOULMATEZ!,” is a magnetic, blissed-out bop that brings together pop, indie, and alt-rap, reminiscent of Dev Hynes-era Solange mixed with De La Soul.

The follow up to BLACKSTARKIDS’ acclaimed 2022 album CYBERKISS* which featured standout singles “CYBERKISS 2 U* ft. beabadoobee” and “SEX APPEAL,” SATURN DAYZ is an otherworldly, genre-crossing testament to their unrelenting artistry and is their most impressive work to date. PRESS HERE to pre-save SATURN DAYZ.

Putting out music at a prolific rate and making waves for their formidable songwriting and producing talents, as well as their endless energy and truly limitless sound, BLACKSTARKIDS have received critical acclaim from New York Times, MTV, UPROXX, Billboard, Alternative Press, SPIN, Ones To Watch, Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit, DIY, Coup De Main, and more. Blending garage rock with synth-punk and hip-hop to usher in a new surge of indie, such as on their beloved album Puppies Forever which features anthemic singles “ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS*,” “JUNO,” and “FIGHT CLUB,” BLACKSTARKIDS are well on their way to indie stardom and have previously toured with the likes of The 1975, COIN, Glass Animals, beabadoobee, Christian Leave, GroupLove

Incorporating each member’s wide-ranging influences into their blissful DIY sound, such as Toro Y Moi, N*E*R*D*, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Outkast, Odd Future, and A Tribe Called Quest, BLACKSTARKIDS first captivated the internet with their “black coming of age trilogy” of projects Let’s Play Sports, Surf, and Whatever, Man that feature critically acclaimed singles including “BRITNEY BITCH” and “FRANKIE MUNIZ.”

Saturn Dayz Tracklist:

WISH

KILLJOY

EMANCIPATION OF STEVIE WONDER

SOULMATEZ!

MODERN HAPPINESS

SATURN DAYZ

BLACK CHILDREN

LOVE IS A MOSHPIT

BOYZ GO TO JUPITER

UFO

STEREOTYPE

MOTHA URF

Photo credit: Jake Kelly

