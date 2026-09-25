BIZOU Release New EP WIDOW on Moonboot Records

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Los Angeles synth-heavy shoegaze outfit Bizou has released its new EP Widow on Moonboot Records. The EP arrives after singles 'Death Mag' and 'Deep Rem,' which had already drawn attention from writers at Bandcamp, Bass Magazine, NPR, Post-Punk, New Noise Magazine and others.

To celebrate the release, Bizou will play a Los Angeles EP release show on November 3 at Gold Diggers, with support from Nightjacket and Landroid. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Formed in 2017, Bizou brings together Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM, Child Seat), Nicole Fiorentino (Smashing Pumpkins, Veruca Salt, Garbage), Marisa Prietto (Wax Idols, Glaare, Some Ember), and Nicki Nevlin (Light FM). The band leans on chemistry over pedigree — folding post-punk urgency into synthwave, industrial, trip-hop, and experimental pop, and translating it into wall-of-sound live sets that have built them a devoted cult following.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed Tragic Lover in 2021, the members dispersed into various creative pursuits: Mazzaschi formed the kinetic indie/new-wave project Child Seat with singer Madeleine Matthews; Prietto co-wrote an LP with longtime collaborator Dylan Travis of Some Ember; and Fiorentino joined Garbage for a series of multinational tours. In summer 2025, Mazzaschi and Prietto reconvened at Cave Studio to begin writing and recording what would become Widow. After a multi-year incubation, the EP arrives in September 2026.

Widow unfolds like a fractured prism, reflecting the duo's drive toward formal and emotional experimentation. Angular, spasmodic passages give way to unexpected moments of clarity—at times evoking what the band describes as 'industrial Enya.' 'Death Mag' anchors the record, followed by an irreverent cover of Wire's 'Ahead,' a staple of the band's live shows. The closing track, 'Losing My Memory,' draws initial inspiration from a YouTube oddity: a performance of sheet music painted on the back of a condemned figure in Hieronymus Bosch's The Garden of Earthly Delights, before drifting into a dreamlike, sugar-spun farewell.

Nearly a decade after first fusing post-punk intensity with synthwave shimmer, Widow finds Bizou sharper and more adventurous than ever, each detour folding back into a sound that feels both stranger and more assured.

Widow Track List

1. Deep Rem

2. Widow

3. No One Can Have You

4. Death Mag

5. Ahead (Wire Cover)

6. Losing My Memory

Photo Credit: Ben Thomas



Photo Credit: Ben Thomas

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