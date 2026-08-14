Bizou to Release New EP WIDOW, Shares Single Death Mag

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Los Angeles synth-heavy shoegaze band BIZOU is set to release a new EP titled WIDOW, and has shared the record's lead single, Death Mag. The group is composed of Josiah Mazzaschi (LIGHT FM, CHILD SEAT), Nicole Fiorentino (SMASHING PUMPKINS, VERUCA SALT, GARBAGE), Marisa Prietto (WAX IDOLS, GLAARE, SOME EMBER), and Nicki Nevlin (LIGHT FM). According to the band, Death Mag serves as the emotional centerpiece of the EP, meditating on the futility of suicide while oscillating between hushed verses and euphoric choruses.

Following the release of their Tragic Lover in 2021, the members dispersed into various creative pursuits: Mazzaschi formed the kinetic indie/new-wave project Child Seat with singer Madeleine Matthews; Prietto co-wrote an LP with longtime collaborator Dylan Travis of Some Ember; and Fiorentino joined Garbage for a series of multinational tours. In summer 2025, Mazzaschi and Prietto reconvened at Cave Studio to begin writing and recording what would become Widow. After a multi-year incubation, the EP arrives in September 2026.

Widow unfolds like a fractured prism, reflecting the duo's drive toward formal and emotional experimentation. Angular, spasmodic passages give way to unexpected moments of clarity—at times evoking what the band describes as 'industrial Enya.' 'Death Mag' anchors the record, followed by an irreverent cover of Wire's 'Ahead,' a staple of the band's live shows. The closing track, 'Losing My Memory,' draws initial inspiration from a YouTube oddity: a performance of sheet music painted on the back of a condemned figure in Hieronymus Bosch's The Garden of Earthly Delights, before drifting into a dreamlike, sugar-spun farewell.

Nearly a decade after first fusing post-punk intensity with synthwave shimmer, Widow finds Bizou sharper and more adventurous than ever, each detour folding back into a sound that feels both stranger and more assured. After years away from the stage, the band is preparing to return with a reunion show to be announced soon.

Tracklist

1. Deep Rem

2. Widow

3. No One Can Have You

4. Death Mag

5. Ahead (Wire Cover)

6. Losing My Memory

Following the release of their 2021 album Tragic Lover, members of BIZOU pursued separate projects, including Mazzaschi's CHILD SEAT and Fiorentino's touring work with GARBAGE, before Mazzaschi and Prietto reconvened to begin writing and recording WIDOW. The EP also includes a cover of Wire's Ahead, a longtime staple of the band's live shows, and the closing track Losing My Memory. The band has indicated a reunion show will be announced at a later time.

Photo Credit: Nate Burger



Photo Credit: Nate Burger

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