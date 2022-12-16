BIJOU Drops Final Banger Of The Year 'Six Shots'
‘Six Shots’ is out now and available to stream across all platforms.
After a year jam-packed with explosive releases, and a wildly-successful 23-date run on his 'Stay Fly' tour alongside bass-house boss Martin Hørger, BIJOU is back with his latest single 'Six Shots'.
A dominating force in the electronic dance space, the latest from the Phoenix-based DJ and producer follows directly on the heels of his November-released collaboration 'Rude Boy' with Pajane on Spinnin' Records and October-released banger 'Gang Gang' via AC Slater's imprint Night Bass Records.
Finding a home on his very own imprint, Do Not Duplicate Recordings (DND Recs), 'Six Shots' is out now and available to stream across all platforms.
Immediately kicking off with a punching bassline, 'Six Shots' is a sprightly offering that features propelling percussive elements, a commanding vocal cut, and a feelgood house flair. Replete with four-on-the-floor sensibilities, from start-to-finish, the track audibly boasts a propulsively driving ambiance and hard-hitting sensibilities.
Building a transmittable fire throughout its entirety, BIJOU's latest offering oozes with an unquenchable groove and infectious energy that is primed to take over dancefloors all over the world.
Consistently churning out one four-on-the-floor weapon after another, BIJOU once again shows dance music fans and club goers alike his undeniable production virtuosity. A household name within the electronic dance space, 'Six Shots' serves as another premier example of the signature sound design that has set BIJOU apart from any other artist in the musical space.
With another impressive year under his belt, the latest from the house music guru offers listeners a delicious end-of-the-year treat as they wait for more sonic magic from the established talent.
Listen to the new single here:
