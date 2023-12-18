BEONIX Festival Announces First Names For 2024: Fatboy Slim, Claptone, Estella Boersma, GHEIST, Teenage Mutants And Undercatt

Tickets to the festival are available now.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

BEONIX Festival Announces First Names For 2024: Fatboy Slim, Claptone, Estella Boersma, GHEIST, Teenage Mutants And Undercatt

BEONIX Music Festival is to return to Cyprus for another unmissable event in 2024 with over 5000 people a day from all over Europe to attend from September 20 to 22. Headlining the event are the iconic Fatboy Slim and Claptone with Estella Boersma, GHEIST (live), Teenage Mutants and Undercatt also playing so get your tickets now at Click Here 

BEONIX is a leading mix of art, music and culture that takes place in September and is recognized for its commitment to diverse musical experiences. It presents a selection of renowned artists at the esteemed ETKO venue in Limassol, Cyprus. Modern production technologies and an art installation also feature at ETKO, making it the perfect destination for those who want to combine their love of electronic music with a cultural experience over three different stages, 50 DJs, and more than 30 hours of electronic music.

Headliner Fatboy Slim is a legendary figure in electronic music. With a career spanning decades, he has left an indelible mark on the industry, known for his chart-topping hits and energetic performances sp expect real musical fireworks as well as deep house delights from the famous masked bird that is Claptone, plus more from Estella Boersma, GHEIST (live), Teenage Mutants and Undercatt.

These artists, each with their unique style, contribute to the festival's commitment to delivering a diverse musical experience.

Comments the festival team, "We adore our audience and strive to listen to their feedback. This year, we've taken into account the wishes of our visitors and will make the festival even more captivating. We will also focus on enhancing the venue, engaging more partners, and creating additional interactive experiences. So, we invite everyone to Cyprus to spend an incredible three days with us, dancing to the beats of our favourite DJs." 

Last year, the festival drew thousands of music lovers, with headliners Black Coffee, Paul Kalkbrenner, Stephan Bodzin, Maceo Plex, and Oliver Huntemann delivering electrifying performances. Building on this success, the 2024 edition promises even more excitement and innovation.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
EXIT Festival Unveils First 24 Acts For 2024 Edition With Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane & Photo
EXIT Festival Unveils First 24 Acts For 2024 Edition With Black Eyed Peas, Gucci Mane & More

EXIT Festival, who have revealed the first 24 acts for the 2024 edition, set to take place in Now Sad, Serbia across 10th-14th July, 2024. Being announced are Black Eyed Peas, Carl Cox, Gucci Mane, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Bonobo, Kenya Grace, Barry Can't Swim, Franky Wah and many more. 

2
Riot Ten Drops Supercharged With Bok Nero And RZRKT Photo
Riot Ten Drops 'Supercharged' With Bok Nero And RZRKT

In a thrilling build-up to his highly anticipated EP coming this January, Riot Ten joins forces with bass up-and-comer RZRKT and fellow seasoned Dim Mak veteran Bok Nero, to drop their explosive track 'Supercharged'. “Supercharged' follows on the heels of “Squad Anthem” and “Tekno Music.”

3
Photos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando New Wax Figure Photo
Photos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando New Wax Figure

Harry Styles has yet another ‘Golden’ career accomplishment to celebrate - a brand new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando. Earlier this year, Madame Tussauds revealed seven wax figures of the beloved artist in cities across the globe, and now fans in Orlando are getting a front row seat to the music icon’s latest wax addition. Check out photos!

4
Christian McBride Performs With Billie Eilish On SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo
Christian McBride Performs With Billie Eilish On SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Christian McBride performed with fellow GRAMMY winning artist Billie Eilish this weekend on Saturday Night Live. McBride brought his bass performance skills to the Studio 8H stage supporting Eilish on performances of her hit from the Barbie film soundtrack “What Was I Made For?” and the holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET