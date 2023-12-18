BEONIX Festival Announces First Names For 2024: Fatboy Slim, Claptone, Estella Boersma, GHEIST, Teenage Mutants And Undercatt

BEONIX Music Festival is to return to Cyprus for another unmissable event in 2024 with over 5000 people a day from all over Europe to attend from September 20 to 22. Headlining the event are the iconic Fatboy Slim and Claptone with Estella Boersma, GHEIST (live), Teenage Mutants and Undercatt also playing so get your tickets now at Click Here

BEONIX is a leading mix of art, music and culture that takes place in September and is recognized for its commitment to diverse musical experiences. It presents a selection of renowned artists at the esteemed ETKO venue in Limassol, Cyprus. Modern production technologies and an art installation also feature at ETKO, making it the perfect destination for those who want to combine their love of electronic music with a cultural experience over three different stages, 50 DJs, and more than 30 hours of electronic music.

Headliner Fatboy Slim is a legendary figure in electronic music. With a career spanning decades, he has left an indelible mark on the industry, known for his chart-topping hits and energetic performances sp expect real musical fireworks as well as deep house delights from the famous masked bird that is Claptone, plus more from Estella Boersma, GHEIST (live), Teenage Mutants and Undercatt.

These artists, each with their unique style, contribute to the festival's commitment to delivering a diverse musical experience.

Comments the festival team, "We adore our audience and strive to listen to their feedback. This year, we've taken into account the wishes of our visitors and will make the festival even more captivating. We will also focus on enhancing the venue, engaging more partners, and creating additional interactive experiences. So, we invite everyone to Cyprus to spend an incredible three days with us, dancing to the beats of our favourite DJs."

Last year, the festival drew thousands of music lovers, with headliners Black Coffee, Paul Kalkbrenner, Stephan Bodzin, Maceo Plex, and Oliver Huntemann delivering electrifying performances. Building on this success, the 2024 edition promises even more excitement and innovation.