BEE GEES' CHILDREN OF THE WORLD Vinyl Edition Marks 50th Anniversary
The reissue features new liner notes with interviews from the album's original engineers and producers.
Vinylphyle is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bee Gees' 1976 smash Children of the World with a meticulously crafted new premium vinyl edition of the group's transformative 14th studio album. Featuring the No. 1 hit 'You Should Be Dancing,' Children of the World captured Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb at a pivotal moment as the group embraced the funk and dance-floor rhythms that would help define their next era.
Available now exclusively via uDiscover Music, the album was cut by Joe Nino-Hernes from the 1976 copy tape and is presented on 180-gram black vinyl pressed at RTI. Housed in a tip-on gatefold jacket, the edition includes a four-panel insert featuring tape box scans, additional photography and new liner notes featuring an interview between John Merchant, the Bee Gees' engineer for the last 35 years, and Karl Richardson and Albhy Galuten, co-producers and engineers for the band's 1970s hot streak.
Released in 1976, Children of the World was the Bee Gees' first album produced by the group themselves, working in tandem with Richardson and Galuten. Building on the rhythmic direction that had begun reshaping their sound, the album paired the Bee Gees' unmistakable harmonies and melodic instincts with a deeper embrace of funk and dance music.
The result was a Top 10 album led by the No. 1 hit 'You Should Be Dancing,' alongside the ballad 'Love So Right' and funk-driven 'Boogie Child' and 'You Stepped Into My Life.' The album's blend of soaring harmonies, propulsive rhythms and sophisticated production helped usher the Bee Gees into one of the most celebrated chapters of their career.
In further celebration of the album's 50th anniversary, a new visualizer for 'You Should Be Dancing' was released earlier this month to coincide with Barry Gibb's birthday. Also marking the milestone is Blanket The World, a new digital collection featuring nearly 40 tracks that invites fans to revisit or discover the breadth of the Bee Gees catalog, including 'Jive Talkin',' 'Tragedy' and more.
Fifty years later, Children of the World remains a pivotal work in the Bee Gees' evolution and an essential bridge to the extraordinary run that followed.
Since launching in November 2025, Vinylphyle — billed as 'a premium vinyl experience for people who love vinyl' — has delivered best-in-class pressings of an eclectic range of notable albums spanning genres and eras. With a commitment to meticulous audio, superior materials and thoughtful presentation, the series continues to build a library of must-own recordings for discerning listeners and collectors alike.
Tracklist
Side A
1. You Should Be Dancing
2. You Stepped Into My Life
3. Love So Right
4. Lovers
5. Can't Keep a Good Man Down
Side B
1. Boogie Child
2. Love Me
3. Subway
4. The Way It Was
5. Children of the World
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...