Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEACON Release New Album 'Along The Lethe'

BEACON Release New Album 'Along The Lethe'

The album is paired with the official video for “Harm” directed by Dalena Tran. 

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Brooklyn duo Beacon share their long-awaited fourth full-length studio album Along The Lethe out now via the band's imprint, Apparent Movement. The album is paired with the official video for "Harm" directed by Dalena Tran.

"Harm" is a slow-burning roller that's equal parts slinky UK garage and ambient synth-pop-one of the new record's most powerful, poignant genre combos. Synths flow beneath a windswept scene marked by punchy drum clatter, threatening to break out from just under the surface and set it all ablaze. Through the smoldering melody, Thomas Mullarney III wonders about the uncertainty of life in a pandemic and how disease invades both the body and mind: "I'm falling back in time / Wondering if you were ever mine / What half will I become?"

"During the pandemic, ecology was an invading force and "Harm" is a manifestation of this psychology," Thomas says of the song's thematic inspiration. "The influence of disease on human civilization is eternal, but nothing has been more impactful than Malaria. It is estimated that half of all humankind-everyone who has lived-has died of the parasite whose name translates to "bad air."

It also manifests in the music video directed by artist Dalena Tran, a flickering burst of dreamlike computer-generated images. From lone mosquito to fisherman to the wider public, the piece presents a seamless trail of communicable disease in a way that's both poetic and unsettling. We're left with a seemingly idyllic lakeside view with undulating colors and geometry, while a grimly rigid piano melody fills the air with the tension of a known but unseen danger.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the video for "Harm" here:

Beacon wrote Along the Lethe, during the time of extreme uncertainty in the pandemic, with the band explaining: "I was haunted by this feeling of history intruding on our reality as lockdown descended on NYC, I was reading a book called The Wake by Paul Kingsnorth about the apocalyptic aftermath of the Norman Invasion of England in 1066, written in a 'shadow tongue' combining old and modern english.

This uncanniness followed me through the pandemic." Composed and produced largely in quarantine, Along the Lethe is an album as much about the allure of forgetting tragedy as it is the need to maintain our connections to the past. It's no stretch to say Along the Lethe is Beacon's most eclectic, expansive album to date. As Jacob describes it, "It feels like a record without restraints."

Along the Lethe is out now on the band's imprint, Apparent Movement. Check out the official album trailer here:

BEACON 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES

Sep 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

Sep 13 - Boston, MA @ Middle East

Sep 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Sep 25 - Chicago IL @ Schubas

Oct 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Oct 13 - Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

Oct 15 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Oct 27 - Detroit, MI @ Willis Show Bar

Nov 15 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Nov 17 - Budapest, Hungary @ Turbina

Nov 18 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug &w Pint

Nov 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Nov 20 - London, UK, @ Nells

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!