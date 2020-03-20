BDR! Live's CEO Werley Nortreus Announced And Launched BDR! News From Haiti

On Thursday, March 19th, the CEO of Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR! Live announced that the popular internet radio station is launching BDR! News directly from Haiti in order to publish music news about artists and music that are trending. The news source will publish updates about current music and artists that are making a big hit in the music industry.

Let's not forget that Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR! Live was launched in 2017 and its audience is receiving millions of impressions across the web and its visitors are near 10 million. The station airs the best music online and featured the best artists of all time. The stations interviewed artists and any other performers in order to connect the world with the music world to keep the depressed entertained.

According to reports, the CEO of the station Werley Nortreus announced that the station will launch a news source called BDR! News that will focus on publishing news about current songs and artists that are making a big hit in the music industry.

To find more info about BDR! News, visit the station at www.bondejeunerfm.online





