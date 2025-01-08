BALTHVS Unveils 2025 Tour Dates and Remix Compilation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BALTHVS, the Colombian alternative act steeped in psychedelia and global funk is kicking off 2025 by hitting the road for their highly anticipated winter / spring tour across the USA and Mexico. Known for their infectious rhythms and otherworldly melodies, BALTHVS promises an electrifying live experience that transcends musical boundaries.

The tour kicks off this February at the iconic Bahidora Music Festival in Mexico and spans seven dates, and counting, across iconic venues in cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, and Denver before concluding on March 1st at Seattle’s The Crocodile. The 2025 tour follows the release of their critically acclaimed album HARVEST and the upcoming A Remix Collection that will be released on Mixto Records on January 31st.

“We can’t wait to connect with our fans and share the energy of our music live,” said Balthazar, guitarist and bandleader. “Every show is a unique journey with its own set list curated for that city, that room and we’re excited to create unforgettable moments with everyone who joins us.”

Formed in 2020 in Bogotá, BALTHVS has quickly gained an international reputation as one of the most innovative psychedelic funk bands, blending a rich tapestry of musical influences into a sound that defies categorization. With glowing reviews from tastemaker outlets like Grimy Goods who stated, “Whether driving tracks forward with cumbia-inflicted percussion or swirling Middle Eastern music and modern funk into a psychedelic fusion, BALTHVS’ prolific output is matched by a consistent delivery on quality,” they’ve earned a loyal following across the globe.

Tickets for the BALTHVS SPRING 2025 Tour are available now here. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early, as shows are expected to sell out. Current tour dates are below and here.

BALTHVS Spring 2025 TOUR DATES

Feb. 16 @ Bahidora Festival — Morelos, MX

Feb. 18 @ Quartyard — San Diego, CA

Feb. 19 @ The Mayan — Los Angeles, CA

Feb. 21 @ Cervantes Masterpiece — Denver, CO

Feb. 22 @ Palm Tree Music Festival — Aspen, CO

Feb. 27 @ Wild Buffalo — Bellingham, WA

March 1 @ The Crocodile — Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: BALTHVS

Comments