B2K to Release ECLIPSE Album with New Studio Footage

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B2K's new album ECLIPSE is due out November 6. The reunited group — Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz — has released new footage capturing both sides of its comeback, including scenes from Atlanta and time in the studio with hitmaker Sean Garrett.

New footage captures Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz together in Atlanta at Ladies Love R&B, giving fans a look at the group as they step into this new chapter.

Additional footage goes behind the scenes as B2K links with Sean Garrett in the studio, working on new music for the forthcoming album.

The comeback is already gaining momentum. 'Mileage' is Top 25 at radio as B2K prepares to release Eclipse, their first new album in more than two decades.

About B2K

B2K is an American R&B boy band that rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their smooth vocals, infectious dance routines, and charismatic appeal. Comprised of Omarion, Lil' Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B, the group became one of the defining acts of their era with chart-topping hits including 'Bump, Bump, Bump,' 'Uh Huh,' 'Why I Love You,' and 'Girlfriend.' Their platinum-selling albums B2K and Pandemonium! earned widespread acclaim, including a BET Award for Best Group, Billboard Music Award for R&B/Hip-Hop Single Sales Track of the Year, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Music Group and multiple Soul Train Music Awards, while their starring role in the iconic 2004 dance film You Got Served further cemented their place in pop culture. More than two decades after their debut, B2K continues to resonate with audiences across generations, with their successful reunion and sold-out Boys 4 Life Tour reaffirming the group's lasting impact on R&B and their status as one of the most influential boy bands of the early 2000s. The group is currently preparing to release a new album this fall, led by the upcoming single 'Mileage,' produced by Ethos.

About BPC Music Group

BPC Music Group, established in 2025 by Gary Guidry and Troy Brown, partners in the Black Promoters Collective, was founded on a commitment to artist development, creative freedom, and Black ownership. Dedicated to releasing music that moves culture forward, the label's growing roster includes Bow Wow, whose 2025 single 'Use Me,' featuring Chris Brown, debuted at No. 1 on the R&B radio chart. BPC Music Group is set to release B2K's highly anticipated first album in over two decades later this year, ushering in the next chapter of one of R&B's most beloved groups.

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