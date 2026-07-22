B2K's 'Mileage' Reaches #1 on Apple Music

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B2K's song MILEAGE has reached the number one spot on Apple Music, according to a announcement from the group's team.

ABOUT B2K

B2K is an American R&B boy band that rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their smooth vocals, infectious dance routines, and charismatic appeal. Comprised of Omarion, Lil' Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B, the group became one of the defining acts of their era with chart-topping hits including 'Bump, Bump, Bump,' 'Uh Huh,' 'Why I Love You,' and 'Girlfriend.' Their platinum-selling albums B2K and Pandemonium! earned widespread acclaim, including a BET Award for Best Group, Billboard Music Award for R&B/Hip-Hop Single Sales Track of the Year, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Music Group and multiple Soul Train Music Awards, while their starring role in the iconic 2004 dance film You Got Served further cemented their place in pop culture. More than two decades after their debut, B2K continues to resonate with audiences across generations, with their successful reunion and sold-out Boys 4 Life Tour reaffirming the group's lasting impact on R&B and their status as one of the most influential boy bands of the early 2000s. The group is currently preparing to release a new album this fall, led by the upcoming single 'Mileage,' produced by Ethos.

ABOUT BPC MUSIC GROUP

BPC Music Group, established in 2025 by Gary Guidry and Troy Brown, partners in the Black Promoters Collective, was founded on a commitment to artist development, creative freedom, and Black ownership. Dedicated to releasing music that moves culture forward, the label's growing roster includes Bow Wow, whose 2025 single 'Use Me,' featuring Chris Brown, debuted at No. 1 on the R&B radio chart. BPC Music Group is set to release B2K's highly anticipated first album in over two decades later this year, ushering in the next chapter of one of R&B's most beloved groups.

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