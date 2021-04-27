B Martin Releases New Single 'Sober Love'

Music producer, rapper, and singer-songwriter B Martin released his new single "Sober Love" through Purpose Driven Records available for download and on all streaming platforms on April 20, 2021. Producers and featured artists on the song are Pryces and Tolan. Listen to the single here:





"Have you ever glanced at someone, caught eyes, moved on and wondered - what if that was the love of my life? Well this track is about meeting that someone while intoxicated, and waking up the next day crushed because you didn't get their number. Such smooth, groovy vibes - it feel like a summers R&B dream. I loved working on this tune with producer Pryces from 53 thieves and multi-instrumentalist, Tolan." - B Martin

B Martin is a New York native whose music career spans 10+ years, including shooting over 100 music videos, writing over 1,000 songs, writing top 20 Billboard dance hits with over 10 million streams as a writer and 15 million as an artist. His notable accomplishments include being the winner of Hot 97's "Who's Next" and being named Best Hip Hop Artist in New York by J Cole at the "Battle of the Best" at SXSW. Throughout his career, B. Martin has shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar at Summer Jam and opened for J Cole and Mac Miller while touring all over the East Coast. He's also collaborated on songs with T Pain, Kendrick Lamar, and Cory Gunz of Young Money.

In addition to B Martin's latest music release, he is a music producer and owner of Purpose Driven Artists, which is an independent, heart and soul agency located at his Purpose Driven Studios in Los Angeles, California. Purpose Driven Artists wants to give young creatives a shot without them being taken advantage of by the music industry. Owner B Martin looks to make songs with intention, to pull from true, raw, authentic stories - making an impact first and money second. He aims to create songs that can heal - both the listener and the writer/artist singing it.



Purpose Driven Studios has state-of-the-art recording equipment and studio treatment, offering mixing, full song / EP, and album services. Music genres include fuzing of EDM, Hip-Hop, Pop, and R&B. The submission process is rigorous for artists to get access to the studio as it's mainly used for B Martin and his in-house artists.

B Martin is represented by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and brand management.

