Ayron Jones Shares New Video for 'Supercharged'

Rising rocker Ayron Jones has released the video for his latest single 'Supercharged'. Already nearing Top 20 at US Rock Radio, the track is taken from his critically acclaimed debut album Child Of The State (Big Machine/John Varvatos Records). Watch the video here.



As his headline tour kicked off this week in the USA, the singer-guitarist will also be making his way over to Europe and the UK for his overseas live debut. Taking place in November and December this year, the tour includes a very special London show at Hoxton's multi-arts venue Colours on December 7th. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.



Jones' debut features the hit US single 'Mercy' and continues to garner praise in the Rock community and beyond, already named one of the best albums of 2021 by Loudwire, American Songwriter and Classic Rock Magazine.



Initially gaining traction locally in Seattle as an independent artist, Jones has truly become part of the fabric of his musical origins with opening slots for for Guns 'N' Roses at the famed Gorge and B.B King. A reach that now extends well beyond his Seattle hometown, he has played alongside Run DMC, Public Enemy, Rahkim, Jeff Beck, Theory of a Deadman, Robin Trower, and Spearhead.



Jones recently performed at Love Rocks NYC live from The Beacon with a lineup including Jon Bon Jovi, Gary Clark Jr. and Sara Bareilles, plus is slated to join notable festivals such as Louder Than Life, Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Aftershock, Shiprocked and Download Festival 2022 among others. For updates on Jones and tour dates visit https://ayronjonesmusic.com/

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen